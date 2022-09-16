How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans: NFL Week 2 time, TV channel, live stream

The Buffalo Bills host the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo’s home opener in NFL Week 2 on Monday, Sept. 19 (9/19/2022) at 7 pm ET.

The game will be broadcast Nationwide on ESPN and in-market on WGRZ and WZTV, and can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and other live TV services.

The Bills clobbered their Week 1 opponent, the Defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, 31-10 at SoFi Stadium to kick off the NFL regular season and make a big statement out of the gate.

Von Miller shined in his Bills debut on his old home turf, racking up two sacks and leading a Bills defensive line effort that resulted in seven sacks and 15 quarterback hits. Josh Allen played like the superstar quarterback fans know he is.

The Titans narrowly dropped their first game 20-21 to the New York Giants. Tennessee leads the all-time series against the Bills 30-19, and beat the Bills when these teams faced off last October, 34-31.

Here’s how to tune in:

What: NFL Week 2

Who: Titans @ Bills

When: Monday, Sept. 19

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Time: 7 pm ET

TV: ESPN, WGRZ and WZTV

Radio: Buffalo Bills Radio Network

Announce team: Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky

Channel finder: Verizon Fios, XFinity, Spectrum, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DirecTV, Dish

Live stream: DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, Vidgo, YouTube TV

Fans can stream the games on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and YouTube TV, all of which come with limited free trials for new subscribers.

Fans can also stream the game on NFL+, which offers live local and primetime Regular Season games all season long on your phone or tablet, and comes with a 1-week free trial.

