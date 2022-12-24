How to Watch Bucks-Celtics Game On Christmas Day

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics currently own the two best records in the NBA and they are both title contenders in the Eastern Conference.

They could very much meet each other in the Eastern Conference Finals this season and we will get a preview of this potential playoff matchup on Christmas Day in Boston!

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are a very balanced team and perhaps the biggest surprise for them is the emergence of Brook Lopez as a “3-and-D” center. Lopez has been having one of the best defensive seasons out of anyone in the league and he currently ranks first in the league in blocks.

The question for the Bucks Entering this game is whether or not Khris Middleton will be healthy, as he is currently dealing with a knee injury after Slipping on a wet spot on the floor.

At full strength, Milwaukee has everything they need to make it back to the NBA Finals and possibly win their second Championship in the last three seasons.

On the other side of things, the Celtics are looking to make it back to the NBA Finals after losing in six games there against the Golden State Warriors this past season.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are proving to be the best two-way duo in the entire league and with Robert Williams III working his way back from offseason knee surgery, the Celtics have everything they need to potentially win a championship.

Two title contenders in the middle of Christmas Day facing off against one another? Sign me up!

Here is how to watch this Christmas Day game with game time and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Bucks vs. Celtics

WHO: Milwaukee Bucks (22-10) vs. Boston Celtics (23-10)

Milwaukee Bucks (22-10) vs. Boston Celtics (23-10) WHEN: 5:00 pm ET, Sunday, December 25, 2022

5:00 pm ET, Sunday, December 25, 2022 WHERE: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts TV: ABC/ESPN

Key Stats & Facts For Bucks vs. Celtics

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a 118-100 loss on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Boston Celtics are coming off a 121-109 win at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Bucks are 8-7 on the road this season and the Celtics are 12-5 at home.

The Celtics can be a tough team to stop from three-point range, as they are averaging 15.8 made Threes per game, the second-most in the league on average.

Milwaukee and Boston split their four regular season meetings a year ago with neither team winning on the road.

Last Matchup:

April 7, 2022 – Bucks 127, Celtics 121

Despite Marcus Smart, Daniel Theis and Jaylen Brown combining for 73 points for Boston, the Celtics fell 127-121 to the Bucks thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday combining for 80 points. Bobby Portis also contributed off-the-bench with 17 points and 7 rebounds. The Bucks outrebounded the Celtics 48-44 in this game.

Latest Injury News:

Bucks: Khris Middleton (knee) – QUESTIONABLE

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari (knee – ACL) – OUT, Robert Williams III (knee) – QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED BUCKS STARTERS:

G Jrue Holiday 6-4 guard: 18.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists

6-4 guard: 18.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists G Grayson Allen 6-3 guard: 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds

6-3 guard: 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds F Chris Middleton (Q) 6-7 forward: 11.1 points, 4.4 rebounds

6-7 forward: 11.1 points, 4.4 rebounds F Giannis Antetokounmpo 7-0 forward: 31.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists

7-0 forward: 31.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists C Brook Lopez7-0 center: 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds

PROJECTED CELTICS STARTERS:

G Marcus Smart 6-3 guard: 11.6 points, 7.3 assists

6-3 guard: 11.6 points, 7.3 assists G/F Jaylen Brown 6-6 guard/forward: 26.5 points, 7.5 rebounds

6-6 guard/forward: 26.5 points, 7.5 rebounds F Jayson Tatum 6-8 forward: 30.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists

6-8 forward: 30.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists F Grant Williams 6-6 forward: 9.2 points, 4.6 rebounds

6-6 forward: 9.2 points, 4.6 rebounds C Al Horford6-9 center: 10.0 points, 6.4 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Celtics are currently 4.5-point favorites over the Bucks as of Saturday afternoon, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this Matchup is currently set at 223.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Bucks currently rank 17th in the league in Offensive rating and 3rd in the league in defensive rating.

The Celtics currently rank 1st in the league in Offensive rating and 8th in the league in defensive rating.

Boston is 114-109 all-time against Milwaukee.

The Celtics are currently averaging 118.1 points per game this season, 2nd in the NBA, and the Bucks are allowing an average of 109.2 points per game to their opponents, 5th in the NBA.

