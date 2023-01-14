How to watch Brighton vs. Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s Premier League game

untitled-design.jpg
Getty Images

The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who’s Playing

  • Liverpool @ Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Current Records: Liverpool 8-5-4; Brighton & Hove Albion 8-6-3

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion managed to walk away from the road leg against Liverpool with a draw. They will face off against each other at 10 am ET on Saturday at The American Express Community Stadium. Brighton will be strutting in after a win while Liverpool will be stumbling in from a loss.

Brighton had enough goals to win and then some against Everton last week, taking their contest 4-1.

Meanwhile, the Reds came up short against Brentford last Monday, falling 3-1.

Liverpool is 8-5-4 (28 points) and Brighton is 8-6-3 (27 points), so if Brighton wins they will leapfrog Liverpool in the standings.

Craving more soccer coverage? Listen below and follow House of Championsa daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, Picks and more.

How To Watch

  • Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool
  • When: Saturday at 10 am ET
  • Where: The American Express Community Stadium
  • TV: Peacock
  • Watch in Canada: Fubo Sports Network Canada
  • Odds: Brighton +225; Draw +265; Liverpool +108 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Series History

Liverpool have won seven out of their last 11 games against Brighton & Hove Albion.

  • Oct 01, 2022 – Brighton & Hove Albion 3 vs. Liverpool 3
  • Mar 12, 2022 – Liverpool 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
  • Oct 30, 2021 – Brighton & Hove Albion 2 vs. Liverpool 2
  • Feb 03, 2021 – Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Liverpool 0
  • Nov 28, 2020 – Liverpool 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
  • Jul 08, 2020 – Liverpool 3 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
  • Nov 30, 2019 – Liverpool 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
  • Jan 12, 2019 – Liverpool 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
  • Aug 25, 2018 – Liverpool 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
  • May 13, 2018 – Liverpool 4 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
  • Dec 02, 2017 – Liverpool 5 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button