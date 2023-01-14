How to watch Brighton vs. Liverpool: Live stream, start time, TV channel for Saturday’s Premier League game
The Premier League is back in action this Saturday.
Who’s Playing
- Liverpool @ Brighton & Hove Albion
- Current Records: Liverpool 8-5-4; Brighton & Hove Albion 8-6-3
What to Know
Brighton & Hove Albion managed to walk away from the road leg against Liverpool with a draw. They will face off against each other at 10 am ET on Saturday at The American Express Community Stadium. Brighton will be strutting in after a win while Liverpool will be stumbling in from a loss.
Brighton had enough goals to win and then some against Everton last week, taking their contest 4-1.
Meanwhile, the Reds came up short against Brentford last Monday, falling 3-1.
Liverpool is 8-5-4 (28 points) and Brighton is 8-6-3 (27 points), so if Brighton wins they will leapfrog Liverpool in the standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool
- When: Saturday at 10 am ET
- Where: The American Express Community Stadium
- TV: Peacock
- Watch in Canada: Fubo Sports Network Canada
- Odds: Brighton +225; Draw +265; Liverpool +108 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Series History
Liverpool have won seven out of their last 11 games against Brighton & Hove Albion.
