How to watch Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s Premier League game

The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who’s Playing

Nottingham Forest @ Bournemouth

Current Records: Nottingham Forest 5-9-5; Bournemouth 4-11-4

What to Know

Nottingham Forest will head off to play at Vitality Stadium to try and Steal back a positive result from Bournemouth after losing their first round-robin matchup. They will face off against each other at 10 am ET on Saturday. Allowing an average of 1.79 points per game, Nottingham Forest has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

Nottingham Forest kept a clean sheet against Leicester City on Saturday and took the match 2-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Nottingham Forest was the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth came up short against Brentford on Saturday, falling 2-0.

Nottingham Forest’s win lifted them to 5-9-5 (13th place with 20 points) while Bournemouth’s defeat dropped them down to 4-11-4 (17th place with 16 points). We’ll see if Nottingham Forest can repeat their recent success or if newcomer Bournemouth bounces back and reverses their fortune.

How To Watch

Who: Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest When: Saturday at 10 am ET

Saturday at 10 am ET Where: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium Online streaming: Peacock

Featured Game | Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest

Series History

Bournemouth won the only match these two teams have played in the last two years.