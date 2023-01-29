How to watch Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC Championship Game: NFL streaming info, start time, head-to-head, players to watch and odds

For the second straight season, the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in the AFC Championship Game. The Winner of the game played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will Capture the Lamar Hunt Trophy, advancing to Super Bowl LVII as the AFC’s representative.

The Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship Game after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-17 in the Divisional round. The Bengals beat the Ravens 24-17 in the wild-card round, before winning 27-10 on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

The Athletic have you covered how to watch this game, the matchup, players to watch and key injuries.

How to watch

The game is Sunday at 6:30 pm ET. It is available on CBS (TV) and Paramount+ (stream).

Odds (per BetMGM)

Spread: Chiefs -1.

O/U 48

Moneyline: Chiefs (-120), Bengals (+100)

The series

Sunday’s contest will be the 33rd meeting between these two franchises. Cincinnati leads the series 18-14 and also owns the longest winning streak with five, spanning from Oct. 15, 1972 to Dec. 4, 1977. The Chiefs Hosted the first Matchup of this series on Oct. 13, 1968, which Kansas City won 13-3. The Bengals and Chiefs played in just one playoff game in their historical series. That was the 2021 AFC Championship Game, which the Bengals won 27-24 in overtime.

The Bengals won the 2022 regular-season series, defeating the Chiefs 27-24 on Dec. 4, 2022.

The Matchup

This game comes down to how the Bengals defense matches up against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. In last season’s AFC Championship Game, after going down 21-3, the Bengals defense gave up three points for the remainder of the game. Mahomes threw two interceptions, including one in overtime to Vonn Bell, which set up the Bengals’ game-winning 31-yard field goal.

Lou Anarumo, the Bengals defensive coordinator, brought eight Defenders back into coverage against Mahomes in last year’s AFC Championship Game on 35 percent of pass plays. According to Next Gen Stats, Mahomes went 7-of-13, passing for 59 yards, recording one interception and getting sacked twice. In the three meetings against Anarumo’s defense, Mahomes recorded a pass expected points added (EPA) that ranked 46th, 88th and 72nd respectively for his career.

With Mahomes suffering a high ankle sprain against the Jaguars in the Divisional round, it will be interesting to see if the Bengals drop a lot of Defenders back in coverage like they did last year, or do they ramp up the pressure on the Chiefs quarterback.

Players to watch

This game features two star quarterbacks. For the Chiefs, it’s Mahomes, a Super Bowl Champion who is favored to win MVP this season. The big question is how he will perform with the high ankle sprain. Against the Jaguars in the Divisional round, Mahomes went 26-for-35, throwing 331 passing yards and four touchdowns. One of his touchdown passes came in the second half after coming back into the game, throwing off his left foot to receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Mahomes isn’t on the injury report heading into Sunday, which means he’ll be looking to extend plays with his feet for some highlight-reel throws and runs.

For the Bengals, it’s Joe Burrow, trying to get to a second consecutive Super Bowl. Last week against the Bills, Burrow went 23-for-36, recording 242 passing yards and two touchdowns. For the season, Burrow threw 4,475 passing yards, 35 touchdowns to only 12 interceptions. With a win on Sunday, Burrow will improve to 4-0 against the Chiefs in his career.

Coaches

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid is in his ninth conference championship game and fifth in a row with the Chiefs. With a win, Reid will coach in his fourth Super Bowl. They have a 20-16 record in the playoffs.

Bengals Coach Zac Taylor is in his fourth season with Cincinnati. He’s looking to reach his second consecutive Super Bowl appearance. Prior to Cincinnati, Taylor was the quarterbacks coach with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, which advanced to Super Bowl LII.

Taylor has a 5-1 playoff coaching record.

Key injuries

For the Bengals, guard Alex Cappa (ankle) and Offensive tackle Jonah Williams (knee) are both out for the AFC Championship Game.

For the Chiefs, receivers Mecole Hardman (pelvis), Justin Watson (illness) and tight end Travis Kelce (back) are questionable for Sunday’s game.

(Photo: Sam Lutz/Kansas City Chiefs via AP)