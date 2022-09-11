How to watch Bears vs. 49ers: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

San Francisco @ Chicago

Last Season Records: Chicago 6-11; San Francisco 10-7

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears are even-steven against each other since December of 2016 (2-2), but not for long. San Francisco and the Bears are opening their 2022 seasons against each other at 1 pm ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. After a 10-7 record in the regular season, the 49ers made it as far as the Conference Championship last year but lost to the Los Angeles Rams 20-17. On the other hand, Chicago missed the Playoffs altogether last season and is looking forward to a clean start.

A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Francisco was the best in forced fumbles, finishing the 2021 season with 22. Less enviably, few teams threw more interceptions than Chicago, who was picked off 20 times. The good news for Chicago, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

The 49ers have the odds in their favor, so they’ll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 pm ET

Sunday at 1 pm ET Where: Soldier Field — Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field — Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 49ers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

San Francisco have won three out of their last five games against Chicago.