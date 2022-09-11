How to watch Bears vs. 49ers: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
Who’s Playing
San Francisco @ Chicago
Last Season Records: Chicago 6-11; San Francisco 10-7
What to Know
The San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears are even-steven against each other since December of 2016 (2-2), but not for long. San Francisco and the Bears are opening their 2022 seasons against each other at 1 pm ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. After a 10-7 record in the regular season, the 49ers made it as far as the Conference Championship last year but lost to the Los Angeles Rams 20-17. On the other hand, Chicago missed the Playoffs altogether last season and is looking forward to a clean start.
A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Francisco was the best in forced fumbles, finishing the 2021 season with 22. Less enviably, few teams threw more interceptions than Chicago, who was picked off 20 times. The good news for Chicago, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.
The 49ers have the odds in their favor, so they’ll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 pm ET
- Where: Soldier Field — Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 49ers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
San Francisco have won three out of their last five games against Chicago.
- Oct 31, 2021 – San Francisco 33 vs. Chicago 22
- Dec 23, 2018 – Chicago 14 vs. San Francisco 9
- Dec 03, 2017 – San Francisco 15 vs. Chicago 14
- Dec 04, 2016 – Chicago 26 vs. San Francisco 6
- Dec 06, 2015 – San Francisco 26 vs. Chicago 20