How to watch Auburn vs. LSU football on TV, live stream
It’s another Tiger Showdown at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, as Auburn football hosts the LSU Tigers.
Auburn football (3-1, 1-0 SEC) is coming off a 17-14 win over the Missouri Tigers.
The LSU Tigers (3-1, 1-0 SEC) have won three games straight after starting the season with a loss to Florida State.
Here’s how to watch the game:
How to watch Auburn football vs. LSU on TV, live stream, plus game time
Time/Date: 6 pm CT on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.
TV: ESPN
On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.
Live stream: ESPN.com/watch
Online radio broadcast: Auburn Tigers Radio
Bryan Harsin is the head coach for Auburn football. Brian Kelly is the head coach for the LSU Tigers.
Trisha Easto is a digital producer for the USA Today Network. You can find her on Twitter @trishaanicole