How to watch Auburn Basketball’s game with South Florida on Friday

The No. 15 Auburn Tigers play USF on Friday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Auburn (1-0) opened its season in dominating fashion by defeating George Mason on Monday night, 70-52 at Neville Arena. Auburn played an Astonishing game defensively by forcing 19 turnovers and turning those into 21 points. The Tigers also recorded 10 blocks as a team, with Dylan Cardwell leading the way with five.

The Bulls from South Florida opened their season with a loss, falling to Southeast Missouri State in Tampa on Monday, 64-61. In the loss, Keyshawn Bryant led the Bulls in scoring with 19 while Russell Tchewa pulled down nine boards.

Below, you will find key information regarding tonight’s game with South Florida, including a “how to watch” guide, injury report, and players to watch.