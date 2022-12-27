The Arkansas Razorbacks football team is scheduled to play the Kansas Jayhawks in the Liberty Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 pm CT at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee.

Arkansas finished the regular season at 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. The Razorbacks lost to Missouri 29-27 on Nov. 25 in Columbia.

Kansas went 6-6 overall and 3-6 in the Big 12. They lost to Kansas State 47-27 on Nov. 28 in Manhattan, Kansas.

Here’s how you can watch Wednesday’s game.

How to watch Arkansas football vs. Kansas in 2022 Liberty Bowl on TV, live stream

Start time: 4:30 pm CT on Wednesday, Dec. 28

Location: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

TV: ESPN

ESPN is channel 206 on DirecTV, channel 140 on Dish Network and channel 274 or 570 on Verizon FiOS.

ESPN commentators are scheduled to be Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Dan Mullen (analyst) and Taylor McGregor (sideline reporter).

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: ESPN Radio

ESPN Radio commentators are scheduled to be Clay Matvick (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst) and Tera Talmadge (sideline reporter).

Sam Pittman is the Arkansas football head coach. Lance Leipold is the Kansas football head coach.