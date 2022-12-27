How to watch Arkansas football vs. Kansas in 2022 Liberty Bowl
The Arkansas Razorbacks football team is scheduled to play the Kansas Jayhawks in the Liberty Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 pm CT at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee.
Arkansas finished the regular season at 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. The Razorbacks lost to Missouri 29-27 on Nov. 25 in Columbia.
Kansas went 6-6 overall and 3-6 in the Big 12. They lost to Kansas State 47-27 on Nov. 28 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Here’s how you can watch Wednesday’s game.
How to watch Arkansas football vs. Kansas in 2022 Liberty Bowl on TV, live stream
Start time: 4:30 pm CT on Wednesday, Dec. 28
Location: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee
TV: ESPN
ESPN is channel 206 on DirecTV, channel 140 on Dish Network and channel 274 or 570 on Verizon FiOS.
ESPN commentators are scheduled to be Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Dan Mullen (analyst) and Taylor McGregor (sideline reporter).
Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch
Online radio broadcast: ESPN Radio
ESPN Radio commentators are scheduled to be Clay Matvick (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst) and Tera Talmadge (sideline reporter).
Sam Pittman is the Arkansas football head coach. Lance Leipold is the Kansas football head coach.