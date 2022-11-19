How to watch Arkansas basketball in Maui Invitational 2022

The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team is scheduled to play in the Maui Invitational tournament from Monday, Nov. 21, to Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The games are scheduled to take place at the Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Arkansas, ranked No. 10 in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll, is 3-0 overall after beating South Dakota State 71-56 on Wednesday.

The other teams participating in the Maui Invitational this year are Arizona, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech.

Here’s how you can watch the Razorbacks in the tournament.

How to watch Arkansas basketball in 2022 Maui Invitational on TV, live stream

Monday, Nov. 21

Monday’s start time and opponent: 4 pm CT vs. Louisville

TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 is channel 209 on DirecTV, channel 143 on Dish Network and channel 74 or 574 on Verizon FiOS.

ESPN2 commentators are scheduled to be Dan Shulman (play-by-play) and Jay Bilas (analyst).

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Tuesday’s start time and opponent: The game will start at either 1:30 pm or 7 pm CT. The opponent will be either Texas Tech or Creighton.

TV: The game will air on either ESPN or ESPN2

ESPN is channel 206 on DirecTV, channel 140 on Dish Network and channel 274 or 570 on Verizon FiOS.

ESPN is channel 206 on DirecTV, channel 140 on Dish Network and channel 274 or 570 on Verizon FiOS.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Wednesday, Nov. 23

The opponent, tipoff time and TV channel for Wednesday’s game have yet to be determined.

Eric Musselman is the Arkansas basketball head coach. Kenny Payne is the Louisville basketball head coach.