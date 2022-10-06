How to watch and stream Kansas’ Big 12 game

For the first time since 2007, the No. 17 Kansas football program has a chance to reach 6-0. A win against No. 18 TCU Saturday would do just that.

The Jayhawks (5-0, 2-0 in the Big 12) host the Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0 in the Big 12) Saturday at 11 am CT. FS1 will televise this game two Big 12 unbeatens shortly after ESPN wraps up its ‘College GameDay’ broadcast from Lawrence.

Kansas isn’t just a feel-good story so far in 2022; the Jayhawks are for real. KU rattled off its fifth win of the season, a 14-11 win over Iowa State on Oct. 1, thanks to its best defensive showing of the year. In the Jayhawks’ first win over the Cyclones since 2014, Kansas notched five sacks, held Iowa State to just 26 rushing yards and secured an interception. It wasn’t a pretty game by any means from star quarterback Jalon Daniels (93 passing yards, nine rushing yards, one touchdown on the ground), but Kansas got the job done.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button