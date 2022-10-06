How to watch and stream Kansas’ Big 12 game

For the first time since 2007, the No. 17 Kansas football program has a chance to reach 6-0. A win against No. 18 TCU Saturday would do just that.

The Jayhawks (5-0, 2-0 in the Big 12) host the Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0 in the Big 12) Saturday at 11 am CT. FS1 will televise this game two Big 12 unbeatens shortly after ESPN wraps up its ‘College GameDay’ broadcast from Lawrence.

Kansas isn’t just a feel-good story so far in 2022; the Jayhawks are for real. KU rattled off its fifth win of the season, a 14-11 win over Iowa State on Oct. 1, thanks to its best defensive showing of the year. In the Jayhawks’ first win over the Cyclones since 2014, Kansas notched five sacks, held Iowa State to just 26 rushing yards and secured an interception. It wasn’t a pretty game by any means from star quarterback Jalon Daniels (93 passing yards, nine rushing yards, one touchdown on the ground), but Kansas got the job done.

Meanwhile, TCU ripped through Oklahoma that same day. Horned Frog quarterback Max Duggan scored five total touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) in the 55-24 beatdown. TCU jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the first quarter and never turned back.

More:Kansas football needed help, and like QB Jalon Daniels said, its ‘defense showed out’

Here’s everything fans need to know in order to watch and stream Kansas football’s game against TCU.

How to watch Kansas football vs. TCU

When: 11 a.m. CT Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence

TV: FS1

Live stream: FOX Sports app

What channel is FS1?

For DirecTV customers, FS1 is channel 219. FS1 is channel 150 for DISH customers.

Kansas football vs. TCU betting odds

TCU opens as a 7.5-point favorite, according to the Tipico Sportsbook. Kansas is +210 to win outright, while TCU is -270. Oddsmakers expect a high-scoring affair, as the total for this game is set at 67.5 points.

Read more KU football news

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at [email protected].