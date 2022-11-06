How to Watch Alabama Basketball’s Season Opener vs Longwood

With arguably the most talented roster that head Coach Nate Oats has had since coming to Tuscaloosa, Alabama basketball is poised to tip off its season this Monday against the Longwood Lancers.

After a disappointing finish to the 2021-22 season, the Crimson Tide is ready to put its woes behind it and press forward. However, Longwood is no pushover, having won its conference last season and amassing 26 wins. The Lancers ultimately reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history as a 14-seed.

