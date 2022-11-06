How to Watch Alabama Basketball’s Season Opener vs Longwood

With arguably the most talented roster that head Coach Nate Oats has had since coming to Tuscaloosa, Alabama basketball is poised to tip off its season this Monday against the Longwood Lancers.

After a disappointing finish to the 2021-22 season, the Crimson Tide is ready to put its woes behind it and press forward. However, Longwood is no pushover, having won its conference last season and amassing 26 wins. The Lancers ultimately reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history as a 14-seed.

“We’re ready to play somebody else,” Oats said during his press conference on Friday. “I think things are getting a little bit chippy in practice. We’re tired of going against each other. It’s time to get the season kicked off with some games, play somebody else. Our non-conference schedule has always been good since we ‘ve gotten here and Longwood’s picked to win their league, they won it last year — both regular season and tournament — and they got almost everybody back and they added some transfers.

“It’s a good team — a Veteran team — and we’re gonna have to play well.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Alabama basketball’s season opener against Longwood:

How to Watch Alabama Basketball vs Longwood

Who: Alabama vs. Longwood

When: 7:30 p.m. CT, Monday

Where: Coleman Coliseum

TV: SEC Network+

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play), Bryan Passink (analyst) and Roger Hoover (sideline) on the call. The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Last season, Alabama: Despite picking up multiple big wins over the course of the season, the 2021-22 campaign for the Crimson Tide ultimately ended in disappointment. Despite down three of the previous year’s Final Four in Gonzaga, Houston and Baylor, Alabama finished with a record of 19-14 — a disappointment after making the Sweet 16 the previous year. The Crimson Tide finished the season losing its final four games, including its opening-round game of the SEC Tournament and its First Round Matchup against Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament.

Last season, Longwood: Finishing the season with a 26-7 overall record, the Lancers won their conference at the Big South Tournament, downing Winthrop in the Championship game 79-58. The win saw Longwood then proceed to the NCAA Tournament as a 14-seed, where it lost in the first round to 3-seed Tennessee by a score of 88-56.