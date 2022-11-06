How to watch 2022 World Wide Technology Championship on Sunday

Russell Henley has a big lead heading into Sunday. Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

The final round of the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba kicks off Sunday morning at El Camaleón Golf Course in Mexico. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 4 on TV or online.

Previewing Round 4

Russell Henley got off to a blazing hot start this week in Mexico, shooting a bogey-free 63 in the first round to get to eight under quickly. Now two rounds and 36 holes later, Henley still hasn’t made a single bogey.

Henley followed his stellar opening salvo with scores of 63 and 65, good enough to build a huge six-shot lead heading into Sunday’s final round at El Camaleón. His closest chasers, Will Gordon and Patton Kizzire, will need a Miracle or a Henley Collapse to overtake him.

You can watch TV coverage of the final round on Golf Channel beginning at 2 pm on Sunday, or stream the action via Golfchannel.com and NBCSports.com.

Below you will find everything you need to watch the final round of the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

How to watch World Wide Technology Championship Round 4 on TV

Golf Channel will air the final round of the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on TV with a three-hour telecast on Sunday from 2-5 pm ET.

How to stream World Wide Technology Championship Round 4 online

You can stream Golf Channel’s final-round TV coverage of the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on Golfchannel.com and NBCSports.com with an active cable subscription.

How to bet on the World Wide Technology Championship

2022 World Wide Technology Championship Round 4 tee times (All times ET)

8:15 am – Rory Sabbatini, Francesco Molinari

8:25am – MJ Daffue, Danny Lee

8:35 am – Emiliano Grillo, Brendon Todd

8:45am – Ben Griffin, Nick Taylor

8:55am – Lucas Glover, Ryan Moore

9:05am – Chris Kirk, Russell Knox

9:15 am – Carson Young, Billy Horschel

9:25am – Hayden Buckley, Philip Knowles

9:35am – KH Lee, Beau Hossler

9:50 am – Ryan Armour, Sebastián Muñoz

10:00 am – Dylan Frittelli, Andrew Putnam

10:10 am – Robert Streb, Harris English

10:20 am – Joseph Bramlett, Justin Lower

10:30am – Ben Taylor, Aaron Wise

10:40 am – Scottie Scheffler, Matt Kuchar

10:50am – Nick Hardy, Jason Day

11:00 am – Eric Cole, Austin Eckroat

11:10 am – John Huh, Patrick Rodgers

11:25 am – Alex Noren, Adam Hadwin

11:35 am – Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett

11:45 am – Austin Cook, Justin Suh

11:55am – David Lingmerth, Sam Ryder

12:05 pm – Davis Riley, Maverick McNealy

12:15 pm – JJ Spaun, Collin Morikawa

12:25 pm – David Lipsky, Taylor Montgomery

12:35 pm – Lee Hodges, Henrik Norlander

12:50 pm – Martin Laird, Dean Burmester

1:00 pm – Scott Piercy, Harry Higgs

1:10 pm – Joel Dahmen, Brandon Wu

1:20 pm – Matthias Schwab, Greyson Sigg

1:30 pm – Thomas Detry, Viktor Hovland

1:40 pm – Troy Merritt, Brian Harman

1:50 pm – Patton Kizzire, Seamus Power

2:00 pm – Russell Henley, Will Gordon