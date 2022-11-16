How To Watch 2022 State Volleyball Championships

The 2022 SDHSAA state volleyball championships will take place at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on November 17-19.

All three classes of high school volleyball will play at the same time.

Brackets

Matches on Thursday and Friday will take place at 11:30 am, 1:15 pm, 5:00 pm, and 6:45 pm. Saturday’s schedule will mirror it, except the Championship matches are slated to start at 7:00 pm. Match start times are in central time zone.

This year, rather than all three Championship matches being played individually in order, like in recent years, all three will take place at the same time.

The Championship session on Saturday will air live on television. Class AA is SDPB1-TV, Class A is SDPB3-TV, and Class B is SDPB2-TV. The entire event will stream live online at sdpb.org/volleyball and on SDPB’s YouTube channel.

Thursday and Friday’s action, along with the afternoon session on Saturday, will only air exclusively online and on YouTube. The only session being aired live on TV is the Championship session.