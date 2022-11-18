How to watch 2022 RSM Classic on Friday: Round 2 live coverage

Cole Hammer is the man to beat following the first round of the 2022 RSM Classic. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The second round of the 2022 RSM Classic gets underway Friday morning at Sea Island. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 2 on TV or online.

Previewing Round 2

A lot of players got off to great starts on Thursday at the RSM Classic, but no one opened hotter than Cole Hammer. The 23-year-old up-and-coming pro fired an impressive eight-under at the Plantation Course in Round 1. It was good enough to give him the early lead.

Hammer is one ahead of Ben Griffin, and two in front of a group of Chasers tied at six under, among them Beau Hossler, who first put himself on the golfing map a decade ago at the 2012 US Open.

You can watch TV coverage of the second round on Golf Channel beginning at 12 pm on Friday, or stream the action via Golfchannel.com and NBCSports.com. You can also view Featured group coverage all day long via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+.

Below you will find everything you need to watch the second round of the 2022 RSM Classic.

How to watch RSM Classic Round 2 on TV

Golf Channel will air the second round of the 2022 RSM Classic on TV with a three-hour telecast on Friday from 12-3 pm ET.

How to stream RSM Classic Round 2 online

Fans can stream Golf Channel’s second-round TV coverage of the 2022 RSM Classic on Golfchannel.com and NBCSports.com with an active cable subscription. Featured group coverage begins on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ at 9 am ET.

2022 RSM Classic Round 2 tee times (All times ET)

Seaside Course, Tee No. 1

9:00 am – Dylan Frittelli, Keith Mitchell, Chris Stroud

9:10 am – Martin Trainer, Bill Haas, Jonathan Byrd

9:20 am – Jason Dufner, Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson

9:30am – Ben Taylor, Trevor Werbylo, Brett Drewitt

9:40am – Nick Hardy, Tyson Alexander, Justin Suh

9:50am – Harry Higgs, Ben Griffin, Dylan Wu

10:00 am – Vaughn Taylor, Sam Ryder, Kelly Kraft

10:10 am – Aaron Baddeley, Matt Wallace, Stephan Jaeger

10:20 am – Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Brian Harman

10:30am – Webb Simpson, Justin Rose, Zach Johnson

10:40 am – Patrick Rodgers, Cameron Percy, Austin Smotherman

10:50 am – Anders Albertson, Philip Knowles, Cole Hammer

11:00 am – Carl Yuan, Vincent Norrman, Jacob Bridgeman

Seaside Course, Tee No. 10

9:00 am – Adam Schenk, Henrik Norlander, Alex Smalley

9:10 am – Kevin Streelman, Lee Hodges, Matthias Schwab

9:20 am – Garrick Higgo, Brian Gay, Andrew Landry

9:30 am – Russell Knox, Chris Kirk, Davis Riley

9:40 am – Eric Cole, Brandon Matthews, Palmer Jackson

9:50 am – Zecheng Dou, Nico Echavarria, Spencer Ralston

10:00 am – Austin Cook, Brandon Wu, Max McGreevy

10:10 am – Nate Lashley, John Huh, Taylor Pendrith

10:20 am – Cameron Champ, Scott Brown, Sahith Theegala

10:30 am – Ryan Armour, David Lingmerth, Rory Sabbatini

10:40 am – SH Kim, Erik Barnes, Brent Grant

10:50 am – Joseph Bramlett, Matti Schmid, Augusto Núñez

11:00 am – Sam Stevens, Kyle Westmoreland, Kevin Roy

Plantation Course, Tee No. 1

9:00 am – Brian Stuard, Wyndham Clark, Greyson Sigg

9:10am – Adam Long, Michael Kim, Taylor Moore

9:20 am – JJ Spaun, Chad Ramey, Tom Hoge

9:30 am – Seung-Yul Noh, Chesson Hadley, Scott Stallings

9:40 am – Paul Haley II, Trevor Cone, Akshay Bhatia

9:50 am – Robby Shelton, Michael Gligic, Tim Weinhart

10:00 am – Kevin Tway, Beau Hossler, Callum Tarren

10:10 am – Sung Kang, Brice Garnett, Matthew NeSmith

10:20 am – Ryan Brehm, Sepp Straka, Stewart Cink

10:30 am – Jim Herman, Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd

10:40 am – Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett, Nick Watney

10:50 am – Taylor Montgomery, Scott Harrington, Kevin Yu

11:00 am – MJ Daffue, Tano Goya, Conner Godsey

Plantation Course, Tee No. 10

9:00 am – Troy Merritt, Hank Lebioda, David Lipsky

9:10 am – Patton Kizzire, Kevin Chappell, Danny Lee

9:20 am – Seamus Power, Joel Dahmen, Jason Day

9:30 am – Mackenzie Hughes, Robert Streb, Matt Kuchar

9:40 am – Andrew Putnam, Doc Redman, Aaron Rai

9:50 am – Andrew Novak, Davis Thompson, Harry Hall

10:00 am – Scott Piercy, Sean O’Hair, Byeong Hun An

10:10 am – Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Zac Blair

10:20 am – JT Poston, Luke List, Tyler Duncan

10:30 am – Trey Mullinax, Richy Werenski, Francesco Molinari

10:40am – Peter Malnati, Ben Martin, Justin Lower

10:50 am – Will Gordon, Harrison Endycott, Bryson Nimmer

11:00 am – Dean Burmester, Carson Young, Chris Gotterup