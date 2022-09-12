Do you want to know how to unlock NBA 2K23 Ronnie 2K’s Rebirth Quest? NBA 2K23 has many new features and content for players to check out. One of the most anticipated additions is Ronnie 2K’s Rebirth Quest. This guide will show you how to unlock Ronnie 2K’s Rebirth Quest.

What is Ronnie 2 K’s Rebirth Quest in NBA 2K23?

NBA 2K fans will be glad to know that Ronnie 2K is back, and this time he’s in the game! In NBA 2K23, players can find Ronnie and talk to him in MyCareer mode to unlock new options, including the much-anticipated rebirth quest. The rebirth quest allows players to create a new character and carry over their progress from their previous nature, making it an essential part of the NBA 2K23 experience. However, it should be noted that the Reborn Quest is different depending on which platform you’re playing NBA 2K23 is. There are differences between NBA 2K23 versions for current-generation Gaming platforms and next-generation platforms. The PC version of NBA 2K23 is also considered a current generation device. Regardless of which platform you’re playing on, look for Ronnie 2K to access the rebirth quest and get the most out of NBA 2K23!

How to Unlock Ronnie 2 K’s Rebirth Quest in NBA 2K23?

NBA 2K23 is out, and, as always, there’s a ton of content to sift through. If you’re playing on the new generation of consoles, you’ll be able to access content made specifically for them. This includes the City, which is unlocked by taking specific steps in Ronnie 2K’s Rebirth Quest.

Finish the NBA Summer League game to get started. Next, reach a 65 rating and speak to Ronnie 2K in the Northeast part of the City. You’ll receive a Ronnie 2K & Sophie t-shirt as a reward. Keep playing and grinding until you reach a 75 rating, then head over to the Southwest part of the City to speak with Ronnie again. This time, you’ll be rewarded with the Spawn location ability. The Quest ends when you reach an 88 rating and talk to Ronnie for a final time in the Northwest part of the City. At this point, you’ll be able to roam freely and enjoy all that NBA 2K23 New Gen has to offer!

Related:

NBA 2K23: How to Change MyCareer Affiliation

NBA 2K23 is the latest release in the NBA 2K franchise, and it’s available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. If you’re playing on any of these platforms, you’re experiencing the Current Gen version of the game. This iteration doesn’t have the City, as the action is set on the GOAT boat. However, you still have access to similar playing options with some differences. If you want to unlock Ronnie 2K’s rebirth quest in the NBA 2K23 Current Gen version, follow these steps:

To begin, board a GOAT boat. Then, secure a 90 overall grade. After that, you may get started on creating a brand-new MyPlayer build!

NBA 2K23 is an excellent game for basketball fans of all ages, and unlocking Ronnie 2K’s Rebirth quest is one of the many great things you can do in the game. So get out there and start playing!

NBA 2K23 is now available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.