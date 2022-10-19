How to unlock power you’re not using, according to one of golf’s best teachers | Instruction

Start driving the ball longer with Jacobs’ three simple swing checkpoints and check out his series ‘Science of Speed’ in Golf Digest Schools.

Don’t get ahead of yourself

If your mis-hits fly low and lack the carry required to produce long drives, you might have been told it’s because you’re picking your head up. However, Jacobs says those line-drive tee shots are often an issue with the lower body.

Jacobs says that when a golfer tries too hard to clear the hips—a common piece of well-meaning advice—the hips can spin open too fast, and the golfer’s head moves up and back as a consequence. This reroutes the clubhead above the intended path so it makes contact high on the ball, resulting in a thin shot, a ground ball or even a top.

“What you want to do is train yourself to turn your belt buckle into your lead thigh,” Jacobs says.