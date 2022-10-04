How to unlock goal songs in FIFA 23

In FIFA 23, goal songs (or goal sounds) are cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team (FUT) that you can equip to your stadium in order to have a particular song play over the stadium sound system whenever you score a home goal. There’s an achievement/trophy called Tune Your Club that requires you to play matches with three different goal songs. But in order to earn this achievement/trophy, or access any goal songs at all, you have to unlock the goal sound slot on your stadium screen, and this is going to take a while.

How to unlock the goal sound slot

To unlock the goal sound slot in FIFA 23, you need to complete the Unlock Goal Sound slot objective, which is part of the Stadium Vanity I set of Milestone objectives. To unlock the Stadium Vanity I set, you have to complete the Stadium Development III Milestone objective set. To unlock the Stadium Development II set, you have to complete the Stadium Development I Milestone objective set. To complete the Stadium Development I set, you have to play 8 games in any Ultimate Team mode. In fact, all of the Stadium Development and Stadium Vanity objectives simply require you to play a certain number of matches in Ultimate Team. So, to put it another way, to unlock goal songs in FIFA 23, you have to play 20 matches in any Ultimate Team mode.

How to get goal song cards

Goal song cards are cosmetic items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team that can be found in a variety of different pack types. By the time you unlock the goal sound slot in your stadium, you will almost certainly have obtained at least a few goal sounds in a Goal SFX Pack, which is unlocked by scoring a goal in any FUT Game Mode, thereby completing the Goal SFX Vanity Items objective.