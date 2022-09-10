How to Take Your Shirt Off in NBA 2K23: Current and Next Gen
Wondering how to go shirtless in NBA 2K23? We’ve got you covered.
From the LeBron James beard to the hand wraps, there are a handful of ways to establish your dominance before even putting up a shot in the park. However, none of them perhaps come close to the prestige of taking off your shirt.
For those looking to stand out in the Current-Gen Neighborhood or the Next-Gen City, here’s a breakdown of how to take off your shirt in NBA 2K23 MyCAREER on Current Gen and Next Gen.
First off, for those on the current-gen GOAT Boat cruise ship, it seems there’s still no word on whether or not there is a quest available to go shirtless.
We will update this article once more information on Current Gen is discovered, so feel free to check back soon.
For those on Next Gen, the process is even easier than in years past, as it ties into the process for unlocking Rebirth.
After finishing the NBA Summer League game, players will receive a bunch of intro quests, including the Rebirth one.
The Rebirth quest on Next Gen requires players to speak with Ronnie2K on four separate occasions.
To get the quest started, feel free to use the map shared on Reddit by u/GentleGrizzly12.
Essentially, the only thing players need to is find and talk to Ronnie at each of the four locations in the City. Each time players go through a cutscene with the community manager, they’ll receive the next step in the quest, which is to simply meet the OVR milestones.
After players talk to Ronnie for the third time and hit 88 OVR, they’ll be rewarded with the Shirt Off reward, which can be equipped in the Appearance screen.
