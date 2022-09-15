How to Stream Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video

Football fans are used to changing the channel if they want to watch games. The NFL eagerly slices up its schedule to sell to major TV networks, such as CBS, FOX, and NBC. With streaming video services more popular than ever, that creates more online platforms striving to get in on the gridiron action. And few companies are more powerful online than Amazon.

Amazon Prime Video has the exclusive rights to air Thursday Night Football(Opens in a new window) games for the next 11 years. Prime Video costs $8.99, or you can get it as part of your larger Amazon Prime subscription for $14.99 per month or $139 per year (there are no extra fees for NFL streaming). Here’s everything you need to know before the show debuts on Sept. 15.

Football exclusively airing on an online streaming service is a big deal, but the experience ultimately shouldn’t be too different for most viewers. Instead of hopping to a specific traditional broadcast channel, simply fire up the Prime Video app already downloaded to your smart TV or media streaming device. You can even watch on the Amazon-owned video game live streaming platform Twitch. Stream the game live or check out the replay afterwards.

Amazon’s Thursday Night Football offering covers the 15 games listed below:

9/15: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

9/22: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

9/29: Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals

10/6: Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos

10/13: Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears

10/20: New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals

10/27: Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

11/3: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans

11/10: Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

11/17: Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

12/1: Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

12/8: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams

12/15: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

12/22: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets

12/29: Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans

You can also enjoy pregame, halftime, and postgame entertainment led by Broadcasters Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit. The pregame starts at 7 pm EST. Naturally, Amazon also encourages you to buy plenty of NFL Merchandise in its online store.

For more on how to watch football, check out our Weekly football streaming schedule, as well as our full guide that highlights the best NFL streaming services. For general sports streaming, check out our Picks for the best sports streaming services and our guide on how to watch that other kind of football, soccer and its World Cup extravaganza.