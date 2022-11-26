How to stream Syracuse soccer vs. Cornell: NCAA tournament Sweet 16

Syracuse, NY — The Syracuse men’s soccer team continues its run through the NCAA tournament with a Sweet 16 Matchup against CNY neighbor Cornell on Sunday, Nov. 27 at the SU Soccer Stadium.

The game is at 2 pm and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN Plus. It won’t air on cable TV.

The Orange (15-2-4) is the No. 3 seed in the men’s soccer tournament after winning the ACC title. It will host NCAA games as long as it wins, until the national semifinals, held Dec. 9-12 in Cary, North Carolina.

SU is two wins away from returning to the College Cup for the first time since 2015. Cornell (14-3-1) won the teams’ previous matchup, 2-1 on Oct. 4.

The Winner of the match will face the Winner of the Vermont/UCLA game, set for 7 pm Saturday.

Here’s how to tune in.

What: NCAA Championships 3rd round

Who: Cornell at Syracuse

When: Sunday, Nov. 27

Where: Syracuse University

Time: 2 p.m

TV: Unavailable

Live stream: ESPN Plus

What is ESPN Plus?

ESPN Plus is a streaming service available from ESPN with a huge selection of live games from pro and college sports, including UFC, college football and basketball, international and Major League Soccer, MLB and more. It also has its own original TV series, and your subscription gets you access to exclusive content from ESPN Insider on ESPN.com.

Cable packages like Spectrum, Verizon and DirecTV don’t include ESPN Plus, so if you want the service’s exclusive coverage, you’re going to have to pay or find a bar that has the event on. (Conversely, ESPN Plus does not include ESPN, ESPN2 and other ESPN channels).

ESPN+ is accessible via the ESPN App on most devices, including Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PlayStation, Roku, Xbox and more.

How much does ESPN Plus cost?

$9.99 a month, or $99.99 a year. The subscription does not include access to certain pay-per-view events. Those events cost extra, but are still exclusive to the ESPN+ service.

If you’re looking to save on a lot of streaming content, the Disney Plus Bundle includes Subscriptions to Hulu ($6.99), ESPN Plus ($9.99) and Disney Plus ($7.99) for just $13.99/month. You’re getting one of the services for free when you subscribe to all three.