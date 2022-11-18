How to stream Syracuse basketball vs. Northeastern, which won’t be on TV

Jim Boeheim is still on the quest for 1,000 wins as the Syracuse Orange host the Northeastern Huskies at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, November 19 (11/19/2022) at 5 pm ET.

Syracuse vs. Northeastern is ACC Network Extra, which is not available on cable TV, but can be accessed via ESPN.com or associated apps. Details below.

Jim Boeheim sits at 999 wins after Syracuse couldn’t seal the deal against the Colgate Raiders earlier in the week. Syracuse fell 80-68 to Colgate’s “savant” Tucker Richardson, who led the Raiders with 27 points.

“He’s built a tremendous program,” Boeheim said of Colgate Coach Matt Langel. “He’s a really good coach and he’s gotten really good players there. He’s done a tremendous job. Can’t say enough about it.”

HOW TO WATCH ACC NETWORK EXTRA

Games on ACC Network Extra are not available on TV, but if your cable TV package includes access to the ACC Network, you can use your cable credentials to sign in ESPN.com or ESPN apps, and access the channel from there.

Cord cutters can also watch the game on ESPN.com, but they will need to sign up for a free trial of a live TV service like fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV. Then, they can sign in the same way on ESPN.com.

Learn more about ACC Network Extra here.

Can I bet on the game?

Betting is not available for in-state college teams under New York’s betting laws.

However, fans out of state can still bet on Syracuse basketball, and we’ve compiled some of the best introductory offers to help navigate your first bets from BetMGM, FanDuel, DraftKings, PointsBet, Caesars and BetRivers.

MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL

Colgate ‘savant’ Tucker Richardson leads an experienced, confident team past Syracuse. Again

Raider Nation: Syracuse basketball loses to Colgate 80-68 (Brent Ax recap)

Wake-up call? Colgate stuns Syracuse for 2nd year in a row: ‘We’re not as good as we thought’

Colgate does it again. Raiders drain 3s, sink Syracuse (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)

Upset Part 2: Colgate knocks off Syracuse for the second year in a row