How to stay warm on your next golf trip

Sean Zak takes a swing at Royal Portrush. GOLF

We’re highlighting the outfits GOLF’s Dylan Dethier and Sean Zak wore on their recent journey in Destination Golf. In this episode, Dylan and Sean traveled to the UK for an epic adventure, playing the three upcoming Open Championship courses in just three days (and looked great while doing it). Here’s the gear they used.

Dylan and Sean began their three-round Pilgrimage to the UK at Royal Portrush, Sporting some excellent golf attire — bundled in FootJoy head to toe! Keep scrolling to see each aspect of their outfits assorted by item. These pieces are perfect for transitioning your game into fall weather and preparing for winter. If you want to stay warm and look fashionable, you’ll love these cold-weather outfits.

Hats

Keeping your head warm keeps your mind right, and your mind right keeps your game right. Also, who doesn’t love a good pom pom knit beanie?

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

FootJoy Pom Pom Solid Knit Hat $30 When full cover is required for those cold days on the course, a pom pom beanie is a must-have for cool playing conditions. SHOP HERE

FootJoy Pom Pom Solid Knit Hat, Heather Grey $30 When full cover is required for those cold days on the course, a pom pom beanie is a must-have for cool playing conditions. SHOP HERE

Undershirt

Keeping your body warm while playing golf is a must. This ThermoSeries Base Layer Undershirt is a great way to stay warm between shots.

FootJoy ThermoSeries Base Layer, White $68 ThermoSeries is designed for layering, allowing you to be adaptable and versatile on the golf course in all conditions. SHOP HERE

Polos

FootJoy offers a nice range of prices. High-quality performance polos AND affordable… we love these.

Lisle Feeder Stripe Self Collar, Spearmint/White $69 ProDry® Performance golf shirts from FJ are the Ultimate high-tech performance garment to wear on the course. Offering contemporary styling with UV sun protection and easy care fabric, each garment wicks moisture away from the body and regulates body temperature keeping you cool and dry. SHOP HERE

FootJoy Athletic Fit Open Stripe Jersey Self Collar, Heather Storm/River Rock $99 This shirt is a wardrobe staple that never goes out of style. Clean, modern design and stretch fabric update the traditional. SHOP HERE

Hoodies and Sweatshirts

It’s essential to add that extra layer on days as cold as the one Dylan and Sean had. Some morning tee times can be brutal, but these extra layers will allow you to stay warm and swing freely.

FootJoy Lightweight Hoodie, Heather Grey $115 This performance Hoodie delivers comfort and warmth in a Lightweight Pullover design. SHOP HERE

FootJoy Crewneck Pullover, Bluestone $115 FJ performance golf apparel has experienced remarkable success and acceptance among the game’s best players. FJ performance golf apparel also features contemporary colors and patterns in a variety of styles and performance fabrics. SHOP HERE

Jackets

These pockets will give you access to your scorecard, glove, and wallet, without exposure to the elements.

FootJoy ThermoSeries Hybrid Jacket, Charcoal/Grey $175 ThermoSeries is designed for layering, allowing you to be adaptable and versatile on the golf course in all conditions. SHOP HERE

Pants

According to the guys, these pants are super comfy. You could wear these to the office, then straight to the golf course. Anyone would love them.

ThermoSeries Pants, Navy $125 ThermoSeries pants are designed to ensure a comfortable fit, superior movement, and breathability. SHOP HERE

Shoes

Tiger Woods Wears these shoes, and we are right there with him. These are the golf shoes you’ve been looking for because there are Styles for everyone. Sean wore the classic-looking FootJoy Traditions in white, and Dylan opted for the casual FootJoy Flex in grey.

FootJoy Traditions – Shield Tip, White $139.99 FJ Traditions offer complete Traction and can be easily maintained round after round. Lightweight comfort and super-cushioned foam deliver an incredibly flexible and comfortable ride. FJ, The #1 Shoe in Golf. SHOP HERE