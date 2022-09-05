How to stay active at USFSP – The Crow’s Nest at USF St. Petersburg

Courtesy of USF

By Max Steele

The University of South Florida’s St. Petersburg campus offers a variety of ways for students to stay physically active. Whether it’s joining an Intramural team, exploring on a kayak adventure, stretching out at a yoga class or swimming laps in the pool, there’s something for everyone.

But before exploring all these different options, why is it important to stay active?

Not only will physical activity help students stay in shape and reduce the risk of disease, but research shows that daily exercise has positive impacts on mental health and can improve feelings of depression, anxiety and negativity. For a college student, being healthy physically and mentally can help improve schoolwork, social interactions and overall quality of life.

And don’t worry if you’re inexperienced, Campus Recreation facilities are judgment-free zones and welcome all skill levels.

With that said, let’s take a look at some of the many ways to stay physically active at USFSP.

Courtesy of Max Steele | The Crow’s Nest

Fitness center

Monday through Friday: 7 am to 9 pm

Saturday through Sunday: 10 am to 3 pm

(727) 873-4589

Located in the Student Life Center, the Fitness Center features cardio machines, bench stations, squat racks, free weight machines, dumbbells, two multipurpose studios and locker rooms with showers. If you’re new to the gym and don’t know where to start, sign up for group fitness classes — such as yoga, circuit training, hula dancing or mindful mediation — or pay for one-on-one sessions with a personal trainer . The equipment is regularly cleaned by the staff and there are multiple sanitization stations located throughout the facility to ensure safety procedures.

Courtesy of USF

Recreation field

Monday & Friday: 6 pm to 9 pm

(727) 873-4589

Located behind Osprey Hall, the Recreation field offers plenty of space for students to kick around the soccer ball, toss the football, run sprints or play a game of Spikeball. It’s also home to Intramural games, pick-up games and a variety of other events — most of which can be found on BullsConnect. If you’re lucky, you may even catch the Tampa Bay Rowdies practicing on the field in the morning.

Courtesy of USF

The Boathouse

Friday through Sunday: 10 am to 5 pm

Rentals must be checked out by 4 pm and returned by 4:30 pm

(727) 873-4597

The Boathouse, which can be found on the southeast corner of campus near the waterfront, is one of the many things that makes the St. Petersburg campus unique. Students can check out single kayaks, tandem kayaks and paddleboards to explore Bayboro Harbor and soak in the sun — all free of charge. Students can also sign up for outdoor adventure trips, such as hiking and snorkeling, or take a sailing or power boating class.

Courtesy of USF

Basketball & Sand Volleyball Courts

Tuesday through Thursday: 6 pm to 9 pm

(727) 873-4589

Located behind the University Student Center, students can find two full-size sand volleyball courts and two full-size outdoor basketball courts. If Intramural games aren’t being played on them, you’ll likely find casual pick-up games to hop into. Students can rent out volleyballs and basketballs through Campus Recreation.

Courtesy of USF

The Edge

Monday through Friday: 11 am to 7 pm

Saturday & Sunday: 1 p.m. thursday 5 pm

(727) 873-4108

Featuring table games such as ping pong, pool, foosball, shuffleboard and darts, The Edge offers an Escape place for students to have fun and bond with friends. Located next to The Boathouse, this modern-style facility also includes unique indoor lounge areas, a handful of flatscreen TVs, an outdoor patio with rocking chairs and a conference room.

Courtesy of USF

Swimming pool

Monday through Friday: 11 am to 1 pm & 4 pm to 7 pm

Saturday & Sunday: 1 pm to 5 pm

(727) 873-4108

After hanging out at The Edge, step out back to find USFSP’s 30-meter, five-lane swimming pool lined with dozens of beach chairs for tanning. Students can use the pool for swimming laps, playing water basketball and other recreational purposes, including pool parties Hosted by campus organizations. The facility features locker rooms, showers, towel service and is entirely wheelchair accessible.

Intramurals / sports clubs

Looking to join a sports team? Students can sign up on IM Leagues to play in one of the many Intramural seasons occurring this semester, including sand volleyball, basketball, cornhole and Spikeball. If you don’t have enough people to form a whole team, sign up as a free agent and you’ll be placed on a squad. If you want to join one of USFSP’s sports clubs — including soccer, beach volleyball, rock climbing and sailing — visit BullsConnect to join a club and reach out to an Officer for the tryout process.

Walking

With so much to see in downtown St. Petersburg, walking is a great way to exercise and explore the city. Make walking fun by strolling down the new St. Pete Pier, checking out the Waterfront views at North Shore Park or visiting the shops on Central Avenue.



Post Views:

91