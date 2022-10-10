How to spend a day at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts for less than $75 – Orange County Register

The unveiling of the Orange County Museum of Art this weekend completes the long-standing vision for the Segerstrom Center for the Arts as a hub for visitors to access a variety of creative stimulation.

Since opening in 1986, the arts center in Costa Mesa has transformed into a cultural Epicenter of the county. With visual and performing arts, lectures by celebrity chefs and a free artwalk, guests visiting the center can encounter a myriad of art.

Visitors may assume that exploring the Segerstrom Center for the Arts will cost a lot. But there are several ways to experience the center while adhering to a budget.

Did you know you can take a complimentary docent-led tour of the Segerstrom Center on Saturday mornings? Or, arrive an hour or two early now before a concert or play and add in a visit to the new OMCA for free. It opened with five special exhibits and has also pulled from its permanent collection of more than 4,500 pieces to fill its nearly 25,000-square-feet of gallery space with modern and contemporary art.

Here’s a guide with suggestions for Exploring the Segerstrom Center for $75 or less.

SEE: Enjoy the plaza for free

1) Take a tour:

These complimentary Tours of the Segerstrom Center are available on select Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. Learn about the center’s history while guided by a Volunteer docent. The experience is also open to children 7 years and older.

Price: Free

More information: www.scfta.org

2) Audio tour:

This self-guided art walk leads visitors throughout the center and nearby properties. Guests can view 20 pieces of art ranging from a 65-foot tall, 360-ton steel sculpture called “Connector” by Richard Serra, which is the artist’s largest work to date, to the stained glass Dome inside South Coast Plaza.

Price: Free

More information: travelcostamesa.com/costa-mesa-art-walk-audio-tour

3) Garden stop:

California Scenario (also known as the Noguchi Garden) is listed as a stop on the art walk. But this garden is so special, it should be listed as its own experience.

Japanese-American artist Isamu Noguchi was commissioned by the Segerstrom family in 1979 to construct California Scenario.

The public sculpture gardens symbolize California’s Geography and incorporate indigenous plants and materials. Situated on 1.6 acres, the garden’s centerpiece is “The Spirit of the Lima Bean,” a sculpture composed of 15 rust-colored granite rocks, which was created in recognition of Henry Segerstrom’s friendship with Isamu Noguchi. The project was completed in 1982 and is recognized as one of the country’s preeminent sculpture gardens.

Where: Pacific Arts Plaza, 611 Anton Blvd., Costa Mesa

Price: FREE (open to the public from 8:00 am to midnight)

More information: southcoastplaza.com

3) Rocky Horror Picture Show:

The art center’s Argyros Plaza has a movie night coming up dedicated to the cult classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” The evening begins with a live, 50-minute Hallo-Queen Spelltacular drag performance by Orange County’s Queen of Halloween Miss Clair Voyance and her Sinister Sisters.

The audience is encouraged to participate by singing along, dressing up and shouting out their favorite movie lines. Attendees will also receive complimentary prop bags so they can participate with the crowd.

When: October 14 at 7 pm; film begins at 8 pm

Where: Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

Price: Free, but tickets are required, get them at scfta.org

HEAR: Listen to a performance

1) Philharmonic Society of Orange County:

The Philharmonic Society is the county’s third oldest arts organization and first music organization. Founded by a group of music lovers in 1954, its goal is to spread the love of classical music. The group also presents music education programs and concerts.

Each season, the Philharmonic Society presents Symphony orchestras, chamber ensembles, soloists and international artists. Since 2006, it has hosted the Vienna Philharmonic, the Berlin Philharmonic, cellist Yo-Yo Ma and soprano Renée Fleming, at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall and Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Coming up is the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra with Sheku Kanneh-Mason. The Lithuanian conductor Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla leads the orchestra, along with cello sensation Sheku Kanneh-Mason.

When: 8 pm Tuesday, Oct. 11

Where: Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

Price: Tickets start at $48

More information: tickets.philharmonicsociety.org

Or, Southern California native Randall Goosby is 24 years old, but exhibits the musical ability of a seasoned performer. He has performed with orchestras across the US and at the 43rd Kennedy Center Honors ceremony.

When: 8 pm Dec. 2

Where: Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

Price: Tickets start at $48

More information: tickets.philharmonicsociety.org

2) Pacific Symphony:

The Pacific Symphony, led by Music Director Carl St.Clair for the last 32 years, is the Resident Orchestra of the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. It was founded in 1978 as an artistic collaboration between Cal State Fullerton and north Orange County community leaders. This year is also expected to be St. Clair’s last leading the Pacific Symphony. It has performed at Carnegie Hall and made its PBS debut on Great Performances with Peter Boyer’s “Ellis Island: The Dream of America,” conducted by St. Clair.

The Symphony presents more than 100 concerts and events annually, and offers an array of education and community engagement programs that reach school children and senior citizens.

Coming up is “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.” This child-friendly performance is conducted by Jacob Sustita and includes image magnification technology that projects close-ups of the musicians, conductor and actors on a large screen to engage with the audience.

The Orchestra will perform selections from “Hedwig’s Theme” by John Williams, “A Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra,” “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” and “Harry Potter.” Guests are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.

When: 10 am and 11:30 am on October 22

Where: Renèe and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

Price: Tickets start at $15 (Grand Tier Level)

Or, the Pacific Symphony has added a special “popUP” concert featuring guest conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez. This “part concert, part party” event includes a live music performance by the Pacific Symphony. Other highlights: Broadway tunes and the cinematic new music of Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter/composer Cody Fry. The performance will include Fry’s viral TikTok hits, “I Hear a Symphony” and “Eleanor Rigby.”

When: 8 pm Oct. 25 (preshow starts at 7 pm)

Price: Tickets start at $36

Or, “Alton Brown LIVE Beyond The Eats – The Holiday Variant” will feature the Food Network veteran, James Beard-award Winner and Iron Chef America host. Brown will present his take on science, music and food during this two-hour interactive show. “Plus, you’ll see things I’ve never been allowed to do on TV,” adds Brown.

When: 7:30 pm on Dec. 20

Price: Tickets start at $39

For more information on all of these performances: pacificsymphony.org

EAT: A menu of options

The restaurant options around the Segerstrom Center have also evolved. But dining well doesn’t need to cost a lot.

1) Verdant:

Visitors to OCMA can spend less than $20 and enjoy a meal at Verdant, the museum’s new 75-seat cafe from executive chefs Ross Pangilinan and Nick Weber, who also recently partnered to open the new Populaire at nearby South Coast Plaza.

The new restaurant at OCMA will offer plant-based dishes and ceremonial grade matcha tea. Its menu ranges from egg-topped avocado toast to a rustic vegetable tagine ($16). The offerings will change with the seasons and a full cocktail bar is available.

Info: Upper floor of the Orange County Museum of Art, 3333 Avenue of the Arts

2) Vaca:

Amar Santa’s award-winning Vaca offers a tapas-style menu that allows guests to taste several dishes ranging from a panini with Ibérica, Manchego cheese and truffles to creamy chicken fritters for $15.

Appetizers and tapas start at $11, but Vaca’s best deal during the weekdays is the express, three-course Prix fixe lunch with lamb oso bucco and Spanish toffee pudding for $41. The signature Vaca Tonic ($15) is made with Brooklyn Gin, frozen Gimlet, Fever Tree Mediterranean tonic and garnished with basil blossom.

Info: 695 Town Center Drive, www.vacarestaurant.com

3) George’s Cafe at Segerstrom:

The Segerstrom Center’s cafe by Patina Group offers a selection of salads and sandwiches. The flatbreads are satisfying for lunch. The mushroom flatbread ($12) is topped with roasted mushrooms, tomatoes, Provolone cheese and garlic aioli.

Info: 600 Town Center Drive; open 11:30 am to 2 pm weekdays