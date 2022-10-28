How To Spend $200 On Winter Golf Gear

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Thank you for signing up. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.



The winter golf season is fast approaching and it brings with it cooler temperatures, softer ground and lots of rain. If you’re an avid golfer like me, you’re not going to let worse weather stop you from getting out and playing the sport you love! But obviously, playing in harsher, colder conditions can take its toll on your body and have an adverse effect on your golf. But the good news is that you can protect yourself from the harsher elements by kitting yourself out properly with some top notch winter golf apparel (opens in new tab) and you’ll be pleased to hear that you can also do that without spending a fortune.

Recently, we’ve been celebrating the cold here at Golf Monthly in our Winter Golf Week (opens in new tab) and have been putting a spotlight on some of our favorite golf gear for the winter season. We’ve been hard at work testing all sorts of equipment, from the best waterproof trousers (opens in new tab) to the best golf jackets (opens in new tab) and have been looking at some of the best deals on winter golf equipment that you should take advantage of. I’ve had a look through the special offers, clearances and sales on a whole range of golf-specific and more general Retailers to identify a great selection of products that can be found right now for a total of $200!

Each product represents fantastic value for money individually, but cumulatively, it’s great to see how far $200 can go if you’re savvy with your spending. While there are many excellent deals out there, I’ve set out below some of my favorites I’ve been able to find online. And if you’re looking for more money saving hacks on your golf equipment, check out our guides on the best budget rangefinders (opens in new tab)best budget golf balls (opens in new tab) and best budget golf clubs (opens in new tab).

Adidas Texture Print Crew Sweatshirt ($51)

This smart, stylish sweater is very on trend and will keep you warm on cooler days without the added bulk that could impede your swing. It won’t keep the rain out, but we’re on a tight budget here and are presuming you already own a golf umbrella should the Heavens open.

Our testing has shown the e12 Contact from Bridgestone to be an excellent all-rounder for the price. Solid off the tee and responsive around the greens, it also comes in some matte finish colors which are great for added visibility in winter without affecting performance.

Under Armor ColdGear Armor Compression Mock Base Layer ($40)

Under Armor is one of the market leaders among the best golf base layers and for $40 you’re getting a lot of performance for the price. Specifically, it keeps you warm on those really cold outings but without overheating when the temperatures start to rise. It can be embarrassing when you need to remove a base layer mid-round, and that scenario should be avoided if you make this investment.

Puma P Circle Patch Beanie ($20)

Puma is undoubtedly one of the most stylish golf brands around and this Beanie hat is a case in point. Plus, it’s soft to the touch, so it won’t feel uncomfortable in any way and will let you focus solely on the shot in hand instead of worrying about how much your body is trembling from the cold when standing over a shot.

Stuburt Winter Mitts ($24)

Easy to take off and easy to put on, these winter golf mitts from Stuburt are an excellent value-for-money addition to this list, offering excellent comfort and warmth over your standard golf gloves for just $23.72 at Amazon (opens in new tab). The internal area within the mitten is a simple void but features a fleecy inner, meaning they will certainly keep your hands warm on a bitter day. They also feature a Handy clip on their wrist which can be used to tie the gloves together or even attach them to your golf bag or trolley. One other neat feature is that they have an elastic wrist band that allows air to flow through to your hands keeping them well ventilated while wearing the gloves.

Bionic AquaGrip Wet Weather Gloves ($15)

Bionic make some unique golf gloves, like the StableGrip 2.0 glove we recently tested and were impressed by. But when it’s raining, you need a glove that won’t skimp on Traction and control and you should find it with this model. It’s designed to perform better when wet and will ensure you can hit the shots you want when others are spraying the ball left and right.

Callaway Weather Series Snood ($17)

Snood, gaiter, neck warmer – whatever you call them, they’re an essential winter golf item and this was one of the best value options we could find among the best golf snoods. It’ll take the edge off on Chilly days and stop the cold from entering down your top. You can pull them up over your face too so your cheeks don’t go red with frost.

Zivisk Wooden Golf Tees – $7

These Zivisk tees come in a variety of sizes and designs, including castle tees which are ideal for achieving a consistent height when playing from winter mats. They’re also wooden, so they’re better for the environment.

Total Spend: $204

Ok, I’ve just gone over the $200 budget but in doing so, I’ve managed to find eight value-for-money winter golf Essentials that every golfer should pack into their winter golf bag. Who said getting kitted out for winter golf had to be expensive! The quality of each of these products speaks for itself but also proves that you can be savvy when shopping for equipment in what can sometimes seem a very expensive market. It’s fair to say that any golfer would benefit from using each item listed above on the course, but why stop there? There are plenty of deals to be had on value-for-money golf equipment. So, if you’re in the market for some new golf gear, why not also think about adding a cheap golf club set to your bag (opens in new tab)or a value-for-money golf cart (opens in new tab).