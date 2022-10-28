How To Spend $200 On Winter Golf Gear

The winter golf season is fast approaching and it brings with it cooler temperatures, softer ground and lots of rain. If you’re an avid golfer like me, you’re not going to let worse weather stop you from getting out and playing the sport you love! But obviously, playing in harsher, colder conditions can take its toll on your body and have an adverse effect on your golf. But the good news is that you can protect yourself from the harsher elements by kitting yourself out properly with some top notch winter golf apparel (opens in new tab) and you’ll be pleased to hear that you can also do that without spending a fortune.

Recently, we’ve been celebrating the cold here at Golf Monthly in our Winter Golf Week (opens in new tab) and have been putting a spotlight on some of our favorite golf gear for the winter season. We’ve been hard at work testing all sorts of equipment, from the best waterproof trousers (opens in new tab) to the best golf jackets (opens in new tab) and have been looking at some of the best deals on winter golf equipment that you should take advantage of. I’ve had a look through the special offers, clearances and sales on a whole range of golf-specific and more general Retailers to identify a great selection of products that can be found right now for a total of $200!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button