How to set financial goals — and break the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle

It’s called personal finance for a reason. Everyone has different ideas for their financial future. Whether you want to break the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle or work towards a life of financial freedom, setting financial goals can help you get there.

Financial goals define your money-related targets. For example, retirement is a big financial goal for many. But you can set financial goals for both the short and long term.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button