How to Set and Track Your Goals in Google Sheets

It’s one thing to know what goals you want to achieve, and it’s another to plan how you want to get there. Writing them down can certainly help, and you don’t need paid software or yet another app on your phone to do so.





All you need is Google Sheets, and you can create a goal-setting template to help you get going. Keep reading to learn how.





Outlining Your Goals in Google Sheets

Goal-setting is best kept simple. Some goal-oriented apps use pre-determined templates that might not apply to you or your objectives, and others are meant for specific goals only, requiring you to use more than one. But you can make this goal template your own, from how you set your goals to how you review your progress.

As you follow the steps in this guide, think of features or columns you would add or change to make the template your own. To get started, add the following titles to the top:

Goal statement

Objectives

Timeline

Daily

Progress

These columns will help you map out your goals, almost like prompts, to help you answer the following questions:

Goal statement —what do you want to do? Be specific so that you’ll know when you’ve achieved it. This is where walking more becomes walking 100 miles, or learning to code, building your first webpage.

—what do you want to do? Be specific so that you’ll know when you’ve achieved it. This is where walking more becomes walking 100 miles, or learning to code, building your first webpage. Objectives —what will you do to get there?

—what will you do to get there? Timeline —how long do you want it to take?

—how long do you want it to take? Daily —how can you track your goals daily?

—how can you track your goals daily? Progress—how are you doing so far?

For example, if your goal is to walk 100 miles in a month, you’d fill your sheet in as follows:

Goal statement—walk 100 miles. Objectives—walk daily, try longer routes. Timeline—one month. Daily—3.5 miles. Progress—the number of miles you’ve walked so far. This information will come from your goal tracker, which we’ll cover shortly. You can update your progress column daily or weekly, whichever you prefer.

A Note on Setting Goal Benchmarks

Not all goals are the same. Sometimes they won’t have a clear numerical benchmark. For example, when learning to code, your goal may simply be to build your first operational website.

In that case, you may want to list some milestones as objectives and mark your progress as you tick them off. It could look something like this:

Goal statement—build a working website. Objectives—header, footer, nav bar, menu, about section, contact section. Timeline—a month. Daily—30 minutes of work. Progress—the number of objectives you’ve completed so far—for example, 5/7.

If you’re feeling stuck, take some time to create a SMART goal plan once you’ve outlined your template.

Building a Goal Tracker in Google Sheets

Achieving your goals doesn’t just happen. You need to put in some work and make a small series of changes to your Habits in order to reach them. Creating a tracker and checking in on your objectives daily is much like creating a mini scope of work for yourself.

You can build a Weekly tracker below your goals by following these steps:

Write the days of the week in rows. Add your goals as columns along the top. Insert checkboxes by highlighting the cells within and going to Insert and Checkbox. In some cases, a number works better than a checkbox, and if you love data, they help you be more specific.

Once your tracker is ready, fill it in daily. You can update your progress above as you go, or wait to do so once you’ve filled out your tracker. It can be tempting to track more than a week at a time. But tracking your progress over a smaller timeframe can help you identify whether you need to adjust your goal.

Create a Progress Overview in Google Sheets

If you’re working towards a larger goal, and you want an overview of your results along the way, create a progress overview tab. While it may seem like an added step, keeping this data could help you identify trends later on.

For example, when tracking a fitness goal, you may notice more progress in the weeks you changed up your routine, and less when you kept it the same. So, now you’d have a better idea of ​​what’s working. To create a progress overview:

Add a new tab by clicking the plus (+) sign in the bottom-left corner of your screen. Put the name of your goal in a row. Add the timeline along the columns above using dates. Rather than deleting your progress as you update it on your goals tab, move the data over here.

Since all your goals will have different timelines and milestones, repeat this for each one. To Archive older goals, right-click their rows and select Hide.

Tips for Tracking Your Goals in Google Sheets

Here are some tips to help you set and track your goals in Google Sheets:

Track your current goals only to keep things neat and tidy.

Limit the number of goals you set for the same reason—but also to avoid burnout.

Move your completed goals to another sheet, or hide the row they’re in by right-clicking and selecting Hide .

. Make sure any columns you add are relevant and won’t simply create an extra step.

Check in daily to ensure you stay on top of your goals.

Timelines are important. If your goal is too long, you risk dragging it out or getting overwhelmed; too short, and you may add unwanted pressure. Do some research on the subject if you’re uncertain, and don’t worry about adjusting this if needed.

Avoid waiting until the end of your timeframe to assess your progress. Doing it as you go will let you know if you need to make adjustments.

While goals can be too challenging, they can also be too easy. It’s all about finding the right balance as you go.

If you find yourself tracking small daily rituals like taking vitamins or making your bed, it may be best to move these items to a habit tracker app.

Some other column suggestions to include are notes, progress pictures, or links—to relevant resources or websites.

Stay on Top of Your Goals With Google Sheets

Setting and tracking your goals doesn’t need to be difficult. Nor do you need to invest in new software or download yet another app. Google Sheets is available at no cost, and you can access it across your devices.