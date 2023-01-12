How to set a smart goal and stick to it

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) – We’re two weeks into January… how’s your resolution going?

If it’s already failed, that’s okay. It probably means you set an unrealistic one.

Licensed Professional Counselor Sarah Santiago has a solution for that.

But first, stories of the day.

Back to setting goals.

Santiago says that goals can fail when they’re too vague.

She uses the acronym SMART to assess the feasibility of goals.

That stands for Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic, and Time-bound.

Santiago says it’s normal not to feel motivated to work on your goals, and that motivation usually comes after action. Not the other way around.

If you find yourself struggling to act on your goals, try the Pomodoro method. That’s 25 minutes of action, done with a timer, followed by 5 minutes of whatever you want, repeated x3.

If your goal is to break a bad habit, Santiago recommends writing down all the ways in which that habit benefits you. It might seem counteractive, but it will help you find an alternative, better habit and get to the root of why you engage in that habit in the first place.

You can learn more about Sarah Santiago and her services at bloommqt.com.

