How to see ‘Midnights’ teaser

Fandom can make you do wild things — like sitting through a three-hour sports game to catch your favorite artist’s latest marketing stunt.

When Taylor Swift Revealed the nine-day schedule for the promotion of her latest album, “Midnights,” the contingent of her fanbase that does not overlap with the football world realized they would need to figure out how to watch a Thursday Night Football game, stat.

“Teaser trailer — third quarter of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video,” reads the schedule for Thursday, Oct. 20, in a video she posted on social media on Oct. 16. Of course, that’s only a few hours before her 10th studio album is set to release (not at Midnight for all of us non-East Coast folks).

But don’t worry; you won’t have to watch the entire Arizona Cardinals-New Orleans Saints game. You don’t even have to know anything about how it’s Week 7 or both teams are 2-4 this season. I wouldn’t do that to you.

Here’s everything you should know to catch the “Midnights” teaser trailer — and minimal sports — during Thursday Night Football.

More:Did Taylor Swift turn down the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show in Arizona?

What channel is Thursday Night Football on?

If you live in the Phoenix or New Orleans metro areas and aren’t an Amazon Prime member, you’re in luck.

Thursday Night Football Streams exclusively on Prime Video, unless you live in the home or away team’s market. That means you can watch the game on Fox 10 in Phoenix.

New Orleans’ NBC affiliate station, WDSU, will also broadcast the game.

Tune in at home or at your favorite local bar or restaurant.

How to stream Thursday Night Football

If you aren’t in Phoenix or New Orleans, your options for watching will be Prime Video and NFL+.

Both services offer free trials and can be viewed on most devices (smart TV, mobile, tablet).

Prime Video: https://www.amazon.com/amazonprime.

NFL+: https://www.nfl.com/plus

What time will the ‘Midnights’ teaser trailer come out?

This was not a question I could ever answer on my own.

According to Bill Goodykoontz, The Arizona Republic’s media critic and former sports columnist, tuning in about an hour after the game starts (kickoff is at 5:15 pm MST and PT, 8:15 pm ET) would ensure that you don’t miss the trailer. Unless you walk away from your device for any amount of time, of course.

So plan to turn on the game at around 6:15 pm MST/PT or 9:15 ET.

The video is scheduled to drop during the third quarter. NFL games typically last between three and three and a half hours.

But there’s no doubt the teaser will swiftly make its way to social media immediately after it airs, so refreshing your favorite Taylor Swift fan or updating your account should do just fine.

Reach Entertainment Reporter Kimi Robinson at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @kimirobin and Instagram @ReporterKiMi.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.