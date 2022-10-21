How to see ‘Midnights’ teaser

Fandom can make you do wild things — like sitting through a three-hour sports game to catch your favorite artist’s latest marketing stunt.

When Taylor Swift Revealed the nine-day schedule for the promotion of her latest album, “Midnights,” the contingent of her fanbase that does not overlap with the football world realized they would need to figure out how to watch a Thursday Night Football game, stat.

“Teaser trailer — third quarter of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video,” reads the schedule for Thursday, Oct. 20, in a video she posted on social media on Oct. 16. Of course, that’s only a few hours before her 10th studio album is set to release (not at Midnight for all of us non-East Coast folks).

But don’t worry; you won’t have to watch the entire Arizona Cardinals-New Orleans Saints game. You don’t even have to know anything about how it’s Week 7 or both teams are 2-4 this season. I wouldn’t do that to you.

