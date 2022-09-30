If you’re a bit wild with shooting in FIFA 23, Finesse shots might be a good thing to try. Finesse shots are a bit different than a regular shot in FIFA, but it is useful in varying situations. And, it will be important to know how to do Finesse shots and scoring Finesse goals to complete tasks in FIFA 23. So, how can you score a Finesse goal in FIFA 23? Here’s what you need to know.

Related: How to do a Power Shot in FIFA 23

How to score a Finesse goal in FIFA 23

To score a Finesse goal in FIFA 23, you will need to shoot the football with, as you might expect, a Finesse shot.

To perform a Finesse shot, here are the inputs that you will need to know. For Xbox users, hit RB, followed by B. For PlayStation owners, hit R1, followed by Circle. Do that, and you will be able to initiate a Finesse shot animation in FIFA 23.

Finesse shots are a different variant of shooting the football, one that provides a bit more accuracy than a regular shot. These shots are good options for when you are trying to place the ball in a particular spot. Plus, you will need to know how to score Finesse goals for Football Ultimate Team (FUT).

Besides needing to know how to use this mechanic to get better, scoring Finesse goals are important for completing certain Objectives. Throughout the year, EA Sports will task FUT players to score a certain amount of Finesse goals in either online or offline play, during a set period of time. This is similar to getting assists with either a Through Ball, or a Cross.