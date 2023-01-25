How to register for golf tournament benefiting the Charlie Guedon Memorial Scholarship – Mississippi’s Best Community Newspaper

How to register for golf tournament benefiting the Charlie Guedon Memorial Scholarship Published 2:35 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

NATCHEZ — Beau Pré Country Club will host the third annual Bon Temps Classic on March 4, 2023. The golf tournament serves as a fundraiser for the Charlie Guedon Memorial Scholarship fund.

Charlie was four years old when he died in a tragic farming accident. His mom Lauren Guedon got together with several people and started the krewe and a scholarship. His memory and the Scholarship has become the krewe’s purpose, Scholarship committee chair Emily Atkins said last year.

The signup fee for a three man team is $300, team sponsorship is $400 which includes the fees and a clubhouse sign, Mulligans can be purchased for $60 or $20 a person. The birdie package is $525 and includes registration, mulligans, three tournament t-shirts, team move up on Hole No. 10, Team Mulligans, 3 ball drop entries and putting competition entries for the team. The eagle package includes the birdie package items and a clubhouse sign.

You can pay via cash, check made out to Krewe of Bon Temps with Charlie Guedon Memorial Scholarship in memo, venmo @KBT-Scholarship and include team registration in the memo box with team name and package option.

Fees and registration are due by February 25, 2023 and can be mailed to PO Box 951, Natchez, MS, 39601.

On the day of the tournament there will be a golf ball drop with $20 a golf ball. Winners receive half of the money if their ball is closest to the center of the target. To enter the ball drop competition venmo @KBTBalldrop or contact Meghan Dollar at 601-341-3060