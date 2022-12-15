How to pick the best books for the kids in your life (and their parents)

When it comes to gift-giving, you may have heard this saying: Something to wear, something to read — something you want, something you need. If you’re looking to buy a child in your life something to read, we’re here to help!

Lisa Von Drasek is the curator of the Kerlan Collection of Children’s Literature at the University of Minnesota. And she talks with MPR producer Melissa Townsend about books she loves and how to find books the children in your life love.

Here is the full list of book titles and authors that Lisa Von Drasek mentioned in this interview (in the order that they were mentioned):

“Moonlight” by Stephen A. Savage

“The Woman Who Split the Atom: The Life of Lise Meitner” by Marissa Moss

“Where We Come From” John Coy, Shannon Gibney, Sun Yung Shin, Diane Wilson, Diane MBD

“Katie Catsitter” series by Colleen Venable and Stephanie Yue

“Captain Underpants”, “Dog Man”, “Cat Kid Comic Club” by Dav Pilkey

“Sandor Katz and the Tiny Wild” by Jacqueline Briggs Martin and June Jo Lee, and Julie Wilson from Readers to Eaters Publishing company

Maizy Chen’s Last Change by Lisa Yee

Poetry by Joyce Sidman, her latest book is “Hello, Earth!”

“The Real Dada Mother Goose: A Treasury of Complete Nonsense” by Jon Scieszka

“Dread Nation” by Justina Ireland

“A Deadly Education: A Novel (The Scholomance)” by Naomi Novik

