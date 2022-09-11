How to meet new single people in Utah

Estimated reading time: 5-6 minutes

Dating is hard. But if Rihanna can find love in a hopeless place, you can find love in the Beehive state, a place that’s not hopeless at all. Sure, she’s got the whole Billionaire superstar thing going for herself, but you’ve got a lot of qualities too.

The question is: where can you let those qualities shine and meet like-minded single people in Utah? Here are a few places you might be able to meet people with similar values, goals and hobbies — and who are willing to put up with your uncle’s political rants at Thanksgiving dinner.

Dating apps

Let’s start with the inevitable: the frequently frustrating but necessary dating apps.

In terms of Sheer dating-pool size, the big apps (Tinder, Bumble, Hinge etc.) are hard to beat. But while more people to choose from can mean more dates, it can also mean a lower chance of compatibility, especially when online profiles are reduced to a few pictures and a short written description. Add to that the fact that Chemistry can be hard to gauge virtually, and it’s easy to see why online matches don’t always translate to real-life matches.

That being said, many have found what they’re looking for via dating apps. To increase your chances of success, there are a few steps you can take to attract the audience you’re attracted to. First, you want to be on the right app(s) — not all are born equal. Some are more niche and can give you a better shot of finding someone you jive with (like Mutual for Latter-day Saints or Our Time for seniors). You also want to put your best foot forward with your profile: include flattering yet authentic photos and a concise description that further shows who you are.

Groups and Clubs

The best way to find someone who likes the same stuff as you is by joining a group or club made for enthusiasts of said stuff.

Are you into photography? Sign up for an upcoming event or class Hosted by Pictureline. Enjoy exploring the mountains? I joined a local hiking group. (In addition to the social benefit, it is also Safer — and more motivating — to hike with others.) Looking to get into pottery? Check out adult education classes at the local university or community college.

One of the top options to find groups spanning virtually any hobby or interest you can think of is Meetup.com. You can even find groups and events targeted at single people.

The best part about being a part of a club is that you’ll be doing fulfilling things and making friends even if it doesn’t lead to romantic encounters. In fact, that should be your mentality: join these groups as a way to do activities you enjoy, and if something more comes out of it — it’ll just be a bonus.

Beehive Sports

Playing sports competitively is great for a lot of things but can make mingling difficult, since, you know, you’re trying to win. Plus the prospect of intense competition just isn’t fun for many.

Photo: Standret/Shutterstock.com

Enter Beehive Sports, a club that organizes coed sports leagues focused more on socializing than destroying the opposition. (To make that point clear, league levels are described as “social” and “super social.”) From softball to soccer and cornhole, Beehive has something for everyone. Plus, if none of your friends are interested in joining a kickball league this fall, you can register as a free agent and be placed on an existing team. Also, your friends are fools. Kickball is immensely fun.

The fun doesn’t stop at sportsball with Beehive either. Several bars, including Campfire Lounge, Gracie’s and Twist, sponsor the club and offer players discounts on game days, making them perfect post-game hangout locations.

Yes…the bar

The bar scene is a bit Cliché when it comes to meeting people, but that’s for a reason. Many single people who go out to bars on weekends to socialize will be looser than normal and open to talking to strangers. A caveat is that some bars can get pretty loud, but you can usually at least start a chat there. Even if you don’t drink, just being around others can be a good time, and almost all bars have non-alcoholic beverages to choose from.

Note: Not everyone who is out at a bar is in the mood to meet new people. This shouldn’t need to be said, but if someone doesn’t show interest in talking to you, don’t persist. Or take it personally. Some people just want to have a good time with their friends.

Dancing spots

If you’re wanting to let your hair down and groove to some tunes, there are several places around the Wasatch Front you could try. The Westerner in Salt Lake is a great option if you want to break out your cowboy boots and boogie to the best country hits. For those in the Utah County area, the Grove Station in Pleasant Grove has country dancing on Tuesday nights.

If country isn’t your thing, you can spice things up with salsa dancing in Provo. Entrance will get you a free lesson—and you don’t need to bring a partner! Come by yourself or with friends and meet new people.

The most important thing

The most important thing when trying to meet new people is to be yourself — more specifically the best version of yourself. Look sharp, be confident and show others what’s awesome about you. But always remain authentic. Pretending to love climbing or have a posh British accent can only lead to disastrous outcomes.

