How to manage Cam Akers and Allen Robinson in Week 2

Cam Akers and Allen Robinson were both widely drafted in the first five or six rounds of Fantasy drafts this year. Akers is entering his first full season since 2020 after missing most of last year, while Robinson is in his first year with an above-average quarterback since, well, pretty much ever.

They both flopped in Week 1, combining for a total of four touches for 12 yards. Akers rushed for zero yards on three attempts and Robinson caught one pass for 12 yards, getting just two targets all game long.

Fantasy owners are now wondering how to manage these two players. Should you start Akers again this week against the Falcons? Is Robinson worth starting after getting only two targets? It’s not an easy decision, especially if you’re thin on options at running back or receiver.

Sit Cam Akers



Let’s get one thing straight: The Blocking for Akers against the Bills was terrible. He only had three carries, and there was very little room to run when he did get the ball. However, he also didn’t look very explosive or quick on his 12 snaps, including when he went out to run a route.

Henderson, on the other hand, showed some burst when he was afforded a little bit of space. He clearly looks like the better back right now and might be the healthier of the two, too.

Sean McVay more or less called out Akers by saying he needs to show more urgency and accountability on each snap, suggesting he may not be doing his job to the best of his ability. McVay likes the way he’s responded this week and implied that Akers will get a chance to prove himself immediately, but I’m not ready to put him in my lineup from a Fantasy perspective. Not yet, at least.

Until we get more clarity on how the running back workload will be divided up and until we see Akers get 10-plus touches and look effective, I’ll keep him stashed on my bench. Don’t cut ties with him because Henderson isn’t the most durable running back, but don’t start him yet, either.

Start Allen Robinson



Robinson is in a very different situation than Akers. He’s unquestionably a starter in this offense and should get the second-most targets of anyone on the team. Cooper Kupp will continue to be Matthew Stafford’s go-to target, but there’s plenty of room for Robinson to catch passes and make plays.

Heck, Ben Skowronek and Tyler Higbee combined for 17 targets.

The problem is, Robinson hasn’t had enough time to develop chemistry with Stafford. There were instances against the Bills where Robinson was open, but Stafford didn’t look his way. Or he continued a route too far against zone coverage instead of sitting down for his quarterback, which is something that requires a rapport between two players.

McVay said Wednesday that he plans to get Robinson more involved, calling more plays “where he’s the primary.” That’s a good sign for anyone who owns Robinson in fantasy. That’s not to say he’s going to get 15 targets on Sunday against the Falcons, but he could get around 10.

It’ll help if AJ Terrell shadows Kupp, leaving the Falcons’ lesser cornerbacks to cover Robinson. He could bounce back in a big way and is worth starting this week.