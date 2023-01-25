How to make use of your golf equipment during the winter | This is the Loop

For a significant chunk of the world’s golfers, winter is a bleak and barren time. Clubhouses shutter, courses close. Temp greens haunt our Nightmares and we cling to every tranquil blimp shot on the Hawaii Swing like Grim death. But just because the grass is no longer green and your car windows are frozen shut, it doesn’t mean you can’t have golf in your life. So pull that bag out of the closet, dust off those Clubs and make the most of the time you have, rain, sleet, snow, or shine.