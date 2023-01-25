How to make use of your golf equipment during the winter | This is the Loop
For a significant chunk of the world’s golfers, winter is a bleak and barren time. Clubhouses shutter, courses close. Temp greens haunt our Nightmares and we cling to every tranquil blimp shot on the Hawaii Swing like Grim death. But just because the grass is no longer green and your car windows are frozen shut, it doesn’t mean you can’t have golf in your life. So pull that bag out of the closet, dust off those Clubs and make the most of the time you have, rain, sleet, snow, or shine.
Use your pitching wedge as an ice scraper for your windshield.
Use your range finder to measure the distance to the refrigerator.
Use your spikes for extra traction while shoveling.
Use an extra glove for when your kid inevitably loses one of theirs.
Use a ball marker to remember where you left your cellphone and keys.
Use a launch monitor to track your Snowball speed.
Use a ball retriever to snag the Cheeto you dropped under the couch.
Use an old scorecard to keep track of your New Year’s Resolutions.
Use Whoop to track your heart rate while playing “PGA Tour 2K23.”
