How to Make New Friends as an Adult

Your body language says more than you know, and if you pay attention to it, you’ll learn exactly what you’re silently telling the people around you. When you go out into social settings, whether pulling up to a Networking event or to a local café, you want your body to say, “I’m open to having conversations with other people.” This means keeping your arms down by your sides and your head and chin up, signaling to others that you don’t mind being approached. The opposite body language —arms crossed over your chest and head down (maybe in your phone for too long) — tells people that you don’t want to be bothered, which can make it difficult for people to strike up a conversation.

If you consider yourself a sporty person, a local sports team might be the way to go. Some towns and cities have their own baseball, softball, basketball, or even kickball teams for adults who want to meet people while getting active. Team building and teamwork are great ways to build friendships while also learning a new skill (or practicing an old one). If teams aren’t really your thing, look for other local activities that are still active without the scoreboard, such as going on regular group hikes or nature walks. This not only helps you meet new people (with a similar interest), but you’ll also start to build a healthy habit alongside others on the same path. Accountability Buddies make great friends!

Making friends while in school is much easier because you have to go into these spaces on a consistent basis and you’re seeing the same people every time. Eventually, after asking for notes or comparing homework from time to time, a casual friendship has the potential to grow, making way for a genuine connection. This is the same idea you want to employ as an adult, just with a change of location. Becoming a regular somewhere — coffee shops, parks, bookstores, literally anywhere — allows you and other regulars to build a sort of familiarity with each other, so starting a conversation has a greater chance of being less awkward and uncomfortable.

According to a 2021 research study, the average American only has three close friends and struggles meeting new people. But don’t fret, making new friends doesn’t have to be a daunting venture. After you hone in on those interpersonal skills and tap into your main character energy, finding your next bestie can be right around the corner. Here are a few creative tips — from using social media to joining a local sports league — for how to put yourself out there and confidently make new friends to add to your group chat.

There’s no manual for becoming an adult. We’re all kind of winging it, especially in the socializing department. As time moves on, we start to realize that meeting new people is somewhat inevitable, especially if you want your worldview and social circles to grow. New people bring new perspectives and breathe new life into your day to day outside of school and work. However, as grand as that may sound, this part of growing up isn’t as easily executed once you’re out in the world and need to actually make those connections yourself.

Get curious about other people

Unlock your inner interviewer and brush off those conversation skills. While it can be scary to ask people questions, it’s the best way to get to know strangers. Think of people as dart boards: When you’re getting to know someone, you ask a lot of random questions that can put you in the outer circle of understanding who they are. After narrowing down those questions, you’ll learn more about them (moving towards the bull’s eye) and ultimately land on a topic that you’re not only interested in, but can also speak to as well, such as a new movie in theaters , a favorite show, or a local attraction that’s getting a lot of buzz. Once that target is hit, it opens up a new flow for continued chatting.

Use social media to invite others out with you

Whether you have 100 followers or 1,000 followers on your favorite platform, there’s someone out there hoping to hang out with you. Most people tend to use direct messaging to chat with people and set up lunch dates, which is great, but you can also make it much more open if you post to your actual feed. Make your caption as simple as, “Anyone want to grab a coffee later today?” to see who’s open to a spontaneous hang. Of course, for safety purposes, don’t widely broadcast the location (save that for a DM). Or, if someone posts a photo from a cute restaurant, don’t be afraid to comment under that you’d love to check out another venue with them since they clearly have good taste.

Sign up for community-based apps and newsletters

There are so many apps out now that are strictly for people who are looking to platonically connect with like-minded individuals. These are perfect places to try out — they’re right on your phone and you already know those people are interested in and open to meeting new people as well. Apps allow you to filter and personalize what you’re looking for (gym Buddy or fellow book nerds) and what your availability realistically looks like — (“Looking for weekend warriors!”) — which can be super helpful with People’s schedules around work and other responsibilities. You can also sign up for newsletters for community groups and local venues, like museums or libraries, to stay up to date on events such as workshops or happy hours.

Use compliments as conversation starters

Everyone likes to be noticed every once in a while. Sometimes pulling someone out of their mental Bubble with a kind remark about what they’re wearing or something obscure you noticed — maybe a cute hairstyle or unique piercing — can really break the ice and let the other person know that you’re interested in getting to know them more. Make sure to follow up the compliment with a question (“Where’d you buy that?”) or a personal remark (“I love trying new hairstyles! I might have to try that one myself”). After there is a bit of flow in the conversation and you feel the other person is open to keep talking, ask them their name and even a way to contact them. Keep the good vibes going!

Ask your friends and family for recommendations

If you trust your friends’ opinions on restaurants and books, then you may enjoy their recommendations in people, as well. While mixing friend groups can be a little taboo sometimes, it can also be a fun way to extend your social circle. In fact, you already have one mutual friend in common, so that’s a great start! Assuming your mutual friend knows you enough to know who you’d click with, it can be as simple as grabbing coffee or an after-work dinner with a new connection. Think of it as a low pressure blind date.

Grab a coffee with a colleague

Colleagues can definitely become friends over time, but it takes a bit of discernment. You’ll want to make sure your potential coworker friend has similar interests as you outside of the workplace. This helps you avoid only talking about work during your off hours, which can be exhausting and get boring really fast. So if you have similar likes, say a deep passion for a niche interest, then it leaves space for more fun and interesting conversations and hopefully a new bestie.