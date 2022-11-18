How to live stream upcoming games

The 2022 high school football season’s playoff rush continues this week and beyond, with many of the states prepping for state championships on November 18 and 19.

As usual, the final rounds are not uniform for all 50 states, and on top of that, traveling to remote sites can make watching your favorite team difficult.

So, USA TODAY High School Sports is back, with the help of the NFHS Networkto release an updated state-by-state guide to get high school football fans set for the final postseason run in 2022.

Alabama High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 17; Nov. 30-Dec. 2

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Alaska High School Football Playoffs

Season completed on Oct. 21

Arizona High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 12 (1A); Nov. 26 (3A, 2A); December 9 (5A, 4A); December 10 (Open, 6A).

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Arkansas High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 1-3

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

California High School Football Playoffs

Regional Bowl Championships (North/South): Dec. 2-3

State Championship Bowl Games: Dec. 9-10

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Colorado High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 26 (2A, 1A, A8, A6); December 3 (5A, 4A, 3A)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Connecticut High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 10

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Delaware High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 11

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Florida High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 8-10; December 15-17

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Georgia High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 8-10

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Hawaii High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 18-19

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Idaho High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 18-19

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Illinois High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 25-26

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Indiana High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 25-26

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Iowa High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 17-18

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Kansas High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 26

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Kentucky High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 2-3

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Louisiana High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 9-10

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Maine High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 12 (8-Man); Nov. 19 (A, B, C, D)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Maryland High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 1-3

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Massachusetts High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 2-3

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Michigan High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 18-19 (8-man); Nov. 25-26 (11-man)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Minnesota High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 2-3

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Mississippi High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 2-3

Midsouth/Independent: State championships: Nov. 17-19

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Missouri High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 26 (Class 6); December 1-3 (Class 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 8-man)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Montana High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 18-19

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Nebraska High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 21-22

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Nevada High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 18-19

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

New Hampshire High School Football Playoffs

Remaining state championships: Nov. 18 or 19 (Division I, Division II)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

New Jersey High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 3-4

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

New Mexico High School Football Playoffs

Remaining state championships: Nov. 19 (2A); Nov. 26 (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A)

On-Demand or Live viewing: N/A

New York High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 18-19 th Dec. 2-4, depending on location

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

North Carolina High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 9-10

Independents: State championships: Nov. 18

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

North Dakota High School Football Playoffs

Season completed

Ohio High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 1-3

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Oklahoma High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 1-3 (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, C); December 10 (2A, A, B)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Oregon High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 18 or 19 (1A 6-man); Nov. 25-26 (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A 8-man)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Pennsylvania High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 8-10

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Rhode Island High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 18-19

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

South Carolina High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 1-3

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

South Dakota High School Football Playoffs

Season completed

Tennessee High School Football Playoffs

Championships: December 1-3

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Texas High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 1-3; December 14-17

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Utah High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 11-12 (4A, 3A, 2A, 1A); Nov. 18 (6A, 5A)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Vermont High School Football Playoffs

Season completed

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Virginia High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 10

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Washington High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 3

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Washington, DC High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 26 (A); December 3 (AA)

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

West Virginia High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Dec. 1-2

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Wisconsin High School Football Playoffs

State championships: Nov. 17-18

Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand

Wyoming High School Football Playoffs

Season completed

