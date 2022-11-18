How to live stream upcoming games
The 2022 high school football season’s playoff rush continues this week and beyond, with many of the states prepping for state championships on November 18 and 19.
As usual, the final rounds are not uniform for all 50 states, and on top of that, traveling to remote sites can make watching your favorite team difficult.
So, USA TODAY High School Sports is back, with the help of the NFHS Networkto release an updated state-by-state guide to get high school football fans set for the final postseason run in 2022.
Alabama High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Nov. 17; Nov. 30-Dec. 2
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Alaska High School Football Playoffs
Season completed on Oct. 21
Arizona High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Nov. 12 (1A); Nov. 26 (3A, 2A); December 9 (5A, 4A); December 10 (Open, 6A).
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Arkansas High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Dec. 1-3
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
California High School Football Playoffs
Regional Bowl Championships (North/South): Dec. 2-3
State Championship Bowl Games: Dec. 9-10
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Colorado High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Nov. 26 (2A, 1A, A8, A6); December 3 (5A, 4A, 3A)
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Connecticut High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Dec. 10
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Delaware High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Dec. 11
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Florida High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Dec. 8-10; December 15-17
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Georgia High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Dec. 8-10
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Hawaii High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Nov. 18-19
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Idaho High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Nov. 18-19
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Illinois High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Nov. 25-26
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Indiana High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Nov. 25-26
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Iowa High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Nov. 17-18
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Kansas High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Nov. 26
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Kentucky High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Dec. 2-3
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Louisiana High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Dec. 9-10
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Maine High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Nov. 12 (8-Man); Nov. 19 (A, B, C, D)
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Maryland High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Dec. 1-3
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Massachusetts High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Dec. 2-3
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Michigan High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Nov. 18-19 (8-man); Nov. 25-26 (11-man)
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Minnesota High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Dec. 2-3
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Mississippi High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Dec. 2-3
Midsouth/Independent: State championships: Nov. 17-19
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Missouri High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Nov. 26 (Class 6); December 1-3 (Class 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 8-man)
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Montana High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Nov. 18-19
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Nebraska High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Nov. 21-22
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Nevada High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Nov. 18-19
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
New Hampshire High School Football Playoffs
Remaining state championships: Nov. 18 or 19 (Division I, Division II)
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
New Jersey High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Dec. 3-4
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
New Mexico High School Football Playoffs
Remaining state championships: Nov. 19 (2A); Nov. 26 (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A)
On-Demand or Live viewing: N/A
New York High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Nov. 18-19 th Dec. 2-4, depending on location
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
North Carolina High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Dec. 9-10
Independents: State championships: Nov. 18
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
North Dakota High School Football Playoffs
Season completed
Ohio High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Dec. 1-3
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Oklahoma High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Dec. 1-3 (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, C); December 10 (2A, A, B)
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Oregon High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Nov. 18 or 19 (1A 6-man); Nov. 25-26 (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A 8-man)
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Pennsylvania High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Dec. 8-10
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Rhode Island High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Nov. 18-19
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
South Carolina High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Dec. 1-3
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
South Dakota High School Football Playoffs
Season completed
Tennessee High School Football Playoffs
Championships: December 1-3
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Texas High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Dec. 1-3; December 14-17
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Utah High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Nov. 11-12 (4A, 3A, 2A, 1A); Nov. 18 (6A, 5A)
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Vermont High School Football Playoffs
Season completed
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Virginia High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Dec. 10
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Washington High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Dec. 3
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Washington, DC High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Nov. 26 (A); December 3 (AA)
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
West Virginia High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Dec. 1-2
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Wisconsin High School Football Playoffs
State championships: Nov. 17-18
Watch on the NFHS Network: Live or On-Demand
Wyoming High School Football Playoffs
Season completed
