How to level up quickly in NBA 2K23?

One of the most crucial things for gamers to do in NBA 2K23 is to compete and earn rewards by leveling up players. Character leveling up can result in a variety of benefits, including boosts, cosmetic goods, and virtual currency.

Players must persevere through the game if they want to collect every reward. However, there are various techniques that players may use to gain XP quickly.

In light of that, let’s talk about how to level up and quickly acquire XP in NBA 2K23

The Fastest Ways To Level Up in NBA 2K23

Players may acquire Cosmetics and other features in ‘MyCareer’ while also leveling up and gaining experience. Although collecting them can take some time, we have narrowed the options down to a few strategies for leveling up quickly. There are various ways players can tack on some extra XP.

Taking on daily tasks for more XP is the simplest method to level up. Daily challenges can be received by players, but as long as they finish the previous challenges first. Most of these tasks can be accomplished by just playing a game. They’ll have to perform physical feats to complete certain challenges.

There are weekend challenges in addition to Everyday challenges. They provide an additional method for leveling up in NBA 2K23. Compared to Everyday tasks, weekend challenges award a lot more XP. However, they are much more difficult to complete.

For the highest tier awards, you will have to level up during a season. The Adventure will include multiple seasonal tip-off quests for participants to fulfill. They are not required, but finishing them will help players get to level 40 faster.

Make it a habit to check the ‘What’s New’ area of ​​’MyCareer’ frequently to see which events are coming up. Occasionally, there will be unique events that, if specific criteria are satisfied, will offer double XP for the day.

In order to increase their overall XP total in the game, players can also use double XP tokens. Double XP tokens may be bought from the market, unlocked through lockers or rewarded as a prize for leveling up throughout a season.

It’s vital to remember that double XP events and tokens stack. So, if a special NBA 2K23 event is taking place, pop a token to get a ton of XP.

