How to improve in 2023
New Year’s resolutions. We all make them, yet we almost all fail to keep them.
It’s time to change that. Make 2023 the year you follow through on your goals. What better place to start than on the golf course?
Here at Golfweek, we’ve put together a list of what we think are important New Year’s resolutions for your game. From increasing distance to improving short game and fitness, we’ve compiled not just what to do, but how to do it to help you achieve your goals.
If you’re looking for a Deeper dive into golf fitness, check out Averee Dovsek’s gym guide.
How to keep your resolution: Organization is a popular resolution and rightfully so. Organize your golf life with these organizers and keep everything in place whether it be in your garage or trunk.
How to keep your resolution: If you’re setting out on a fitness journey in 2023, let Whoop help you understand your body better. Using sleep, strain, and recovery analytics, the Whoop 4.0 is trusted by the PGA and LPGA to help golfers understand how to get the most out of their bodies and games.
Whoop 4.0 – From $30
How to keep your resolution: Work smart, not harder. With the Golf Forever Swing Trainer, you’re training golf-specific muscles with their workouts. Trusted among tour players worldwide, give this a try if you want to shave pounds and strokes in 2023.
GolfForever Training System – $199.99
How to keep your resolution: Bring the course to your living room this year. Not only is the Rapsodo mobile launch monitor an affordable and viable option for getting accurate numbers, but it also features abilities to simulate real golf rounds in the comfort of your own home.
Mobile Launch Monitor – $349.99
How to keep your resolution: Flexibility is key, not just for a better golf swing, but a better and more comfortable life. Stretch your back and spine after a day of sitting at a desk to stay healthy and play more golf in 2023.
Foam Roller Set – $99.99
How to keep your resolution: Not everyone has time to hit the range or stop by the practice greens every day. Bring the practice range home with a cost-effective setup. Pro tip: Take swing videos to make sure you’re getting results that translate to live rounds.
Tri Turf XL Mats – $99.99 Catch All Net – $149.99
How to keep your resolution: Please re-grip your clubs. Tour players usually get their clubs re-gripped every 3 months, sometimes less. While you’re not taking as many rips as they are (hopefully), it’s a good idea to re-grip your clubs around every 50 rounds of golf you play.
Lamkin grips – From $6.99
How to keep your resolution: Golf is more fun when you’re playing with friends. Establish a Handicap this year to make the most of rounds with your buddies. And hey, maybe now your group will lay a bit more skin on the line once everyone is established.
Get your Handicap
We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
.