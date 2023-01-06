How to improve in 2023

New Year’s resolutions. We all make them, yet we almost all fail to keep them.

It’s time to change that. Make 2023 the year you follow through on your goals. What better place to start than on the golf course?

Here at Golfweek, we’ve put together a list of what we think are important New Year’s resolutions for your game. From increasing distance to improving short game and fitness, we’ve compiled not just what to do, but how to do it to help you achieve your goals.

If you’re looking for a Deeper dive into golf fitness, check out Averee Dovsek’s gym guide.