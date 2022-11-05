How to hit off a sidehill lie like a pro, according to a Top 100 Teacher
Stephen Denton
Every round is rife with challenges, big and small. Case in point for the latter is dealing with a sidehill lie, which you can find even when you drive for the fairway. It’s a potentially funky situation, but not if you know how to adjust your setup so it feels like a regular shot from the short grass.
A common sidehill lie is one where the ball sits way above your feet (pictured). Step one is to aim the clubface at your intended target — that always comes first. Don’t grip the club just yet. Instead, shift your body and weight until you’re stabilized and in position to make a balanced swing.
In this example, the trick is to stand a little closer to the ball than normal. Next, relax your arms. Now you can grip the club. It’s simple: Place your hands on the handle where they’re naturally hanging, then make your Everyday swing. Funky lie — finished.
Jeff Smith is a GOLF Top 100 Teacher and is the director of instruction at Eagle Springs GC in Wolcott, Colo., and Timbergate GC in Edinburgh, Ind.
