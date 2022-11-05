How to hit off a sidehill lie like a pro, according to a Top 100 Teacher

Sidehill lies are no walk in the park, but if you follow these tips from Top 100 Teacher Jeff Smith, you’ll make easy work of them. Stephen Denton

Every round is rife with challenges, big and small. Case in point for the latter is dealing with a sidehill lie, which you can find even when you drive for the fairway. It’s a potentially funky situation, but not if you know how to adjust your setup so it feels like a regular shot from the short grass.

A common sidehill lie is one where the ball sits way above your feet (pictured). Step one is to aim the clubface at your intended target — that always comes first. Don’t grip the club just yet. Instead, shift your body and weight until you’re stabilized and in position to make a balanced swing.

In this example, the trick is to stand a little closer to the ball than normal. Next, relax your arms. Now you can grip the club. It’s simple: Place your hands on the handle where they’re naturally hanging, then make your Everyday swing. Funky lie — finished.

Jeff Smith is a GOLF Top 100 Teacher and is the director of instruction at Eagle Springs GC in Wolcott, Colo., and Timbergate GC in Edinburgh, Ind.