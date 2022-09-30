How to Griddy and perform all goal Celebrations

FIFA 23 is available now, on all platforms and for all editions. If you’re just jumping into FIFA 23 for the first time, then you’re in the right place, as this is where you’ll learn one of the most important things in the game: how to hit the Griddy.

Well, that and all of the others FIFA 23 celebrations, of course. Each player has unique Celebrations you can execute after scoring a goal. The main purpose of these is to show off and anger your opponent, of course, and it does that amazingly well. But for the best results, you need to learn how to execute each and every one of these celebrations. Yes, that includes the Griddy.

Just read below for a breakdown of how to execute each Celebration (and the Griddy) in FIFA 23.

How to perform Celebrations – FIFA 23



Celebrations are performed after scoring a goal. Some players will have unique or signature Celebrations and they will be able to execute their Celebration just by tapping a button. Otherwise, there is a menu of Celebrations that are Hidden from the player.

You will need to execute a button combination – a bit like a Mortal Kombat finisher – in order to perform each celebration.

Button combinations for all Celebrations – FIFA 23



Below you’ll find all of the button combos you can execute in order to use Celebrations in FIFA 23 with a controller.

Eye of the Storm – Hold R1 and spin the right stick anti-clockwise. Gamer – Hold R1 and press the right stick left then right swiftly. Arm Swing – Hold L1 and press the right stick left then right swiftly. Slide Salute – Hold R1 and then hold the right stick right. The Griddy (Eyes and Arms) – Hold R2 and press the right stick up twice swiftly. Slide and Flex – Hold R1 and then hold the right stick down.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.