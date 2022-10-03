How to get tickets, watch exhibition

Tennessee basketball’s exhibition against Gonzaga will be available to watch as a pay-per-view event and tickets go on sale Friday.

UT announced the game Monday. It will be called the Legends of Basketball Classic and take place on Oct. 28 at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, and will tip at 9 pm ET. Proceeds of the game will benefit the McLendon Foundation, which works to empower and develop minorities desiring to be leaders in athletics administration.

Tickets go on sale Friday and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. It will be broadcast on PPV.com by iNDEMAND and fans can order the game through cable providers.

The McLendon Foundation is named in honor of Hall of Fame Coach John McLendon, who broke through racial barriers in basketball. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as both coach and contributor.

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) will serve as the title partner for the Charity exhibition.

This story will be updated.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.