How to Get the Nike Basketball Head in NIKELAND

NIKELAND in Roblox has returned once again! Originally released in November 2021, it has since reappeared multiple times for various events. Recently, the Team Basketball Update came out, introducing numerous team-based modes and new Rewards to unlock! One example is the Nike Basketball Head, a purple basketball with a Nike headband. Wearing this hat is a fantastic way to show off your skills! This guide will teach you how to get the Nike Basketball Head in the Roblox experience, NIKELAND.

How to Get the Nike Basketball Head in the NIKELAND Roblox Experience

To get the Nike Basketball Head in NIKELAND, you’ll have to play plenty of basketball games! More specifically, you must play enough games to get a total of 14000 XP. After heading into the NIKELAND Experience, walk forward towards the Massive basketball to begin!

On the basketball map, you’ll find numerous options for games to play, including the Dunk Contest and player-versus-player arenas. If you’re playing with a friend or want to test your skills against someone random, you can queue up for one of the arena modes and shoot some hoops!

However, the most popular mode is the Dunk Contest, a mode where you have one minute to score as many points as possible. The number of points you receive will determine how much XP you get. For example, while getting 15 points will only net you 20 XP, you can get over 100 XP if you obtain around 50 dunk points.

Regardless of your score, you’ll likely have to play dozens of rounds before reaching 14000 XP. It takes plenty of time, skill and dedication to reach the end, which means you’ll find yourself playing for a while. Be sure to brush up on your skills and hit as many bonus points as possible to hasten the process!

If you’re curious about how much XP you still need, enter the game’s menu and click Rewards. From here, you’ll see every reward you can get using XP, including the Nike Basketball Head.

