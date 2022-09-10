How to Get the Golf Cart in NBA 2K23
NBA 2K23 was released on Sept. 9, 2022, to audiences around the world. One question many gamers have after playing for just a few hours revolves around how to get the golf cart in-game.
Last year, one of the highly coveted items in NBA 2K22 was the go-kart; this year it is the golf cart that takes the coveted spot.
NBA 2K23 has a season battle pass type structure with their MyCAREER mode. Players will earn Rewards the more they play and advance in-game. Some Rewards are clothing, while others are more coveted items like the golf cart or the gym rat badge. Some of the different Rewards can be seen in the tweet below from NBA2K.
The golf cart is going to be a fun tool for gamers to travel around the map going from different games and courts while Messing around with friends. This was a nice addition to the game and follows last years go-cart rather well.
Unlocking the golf cart is not going to be easy. The golf cart is the highest rated item in the season one pass. Meaning to unlock it players will have to max out all of the levels for season one. Players must earn XP through matches and challenges to level up, meaning the easiest way for the golf cart to be unlocked is by playing the game.
A quick warning for all those trying to unlock the golf cart: this is going to take a bit of time. 2K23 released yesterday and while there have been some streamers who have already unlocked the golf cart, the average player is going to take a while.
Best of luck is unlocking the golf cart, as well as the hover bike, which is also apart of the level 40 unlock.