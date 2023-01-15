Want to know how to get into college on a Soccer Scholarship in BitLife? BitLife is a very popular and very unique life-simulation game.

In addition to being text-based, it has many different tasks for you to achieve. With every new week, a new challenge is added to BitLife. One of the tasks in this week’s BitLife challenge is getting a Scholarship in BitLife. This task is not as simple as becoming a famous chef, but we will help you through the process. This guide will show you how to get into college on a Soccer Scholarship in BitLife.

How to Get a Soccer Scholarship in BitLife?

To get into college is a soccer Scholarship in BitLife, you need to be good at soccer from the early days. However, not that good to become a professional right out of high school.

When you start a new campaign in BitLife, make sure you age up your character until you unlock walking in the ‘Mind and Body’ tab under activity. This is how you raise your athleticism from an early age.

To get closer to getting a soccer Scholarship in BitLife, you will want to work on it as early as you can. When in middle or even secondary school, try looking for that one extracurricular activity that will help you become good at soccer. Scroll until you find the soccer team and join it immediately. You should ass the tryouts without a hitch, especially if you have done all to increase your athleticism.

Now, to get into college on a soccer scholarship, you will need to improve your soccer skills and, of course, graduate school. As you improve, your performance stats will be good enough to get offered a co-captain or captain of the team.

However, you will want to turn down the offer. This is because there is a big chance you will receive an offer from a professional soccer team. This is not your goal. You need to get a soccer scholarship.

Nevertheless, continue to work hard; you even have an option in the Activities to ensure your stats remain good enough.

As you near the school graduation, you will receive a pop-up message that reads you have received a full Athletic Scholarship to play soccer at a university.

Related:

How to Complete the Hell’s Kitchen Challenge in BitLife

Bitlife is available on Android, iOS, PC, and Mac.