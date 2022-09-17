How to Get Custom Spawn Points in NBA 2K23
Wondering how to unlock custom spawn points in NBA 2K23? We’ve got you covered.
As initially Unveiled in the weeks leading up to the release of NBA 2K23, part of the effort to combat the City’s dreaded long traversal times in 2K21 and 2K22 this year is the return of custom spawn locations, allowing players to choose where they land when they enter MyCareer.
For those looking to save some time in the City, here’s a breakdown of how to unlock custom spawn points in NBA 2K23 MyCareer on Next Gen.
The process to unlock custom spawn points in the City is perhaps even easier than in years past, as it ties into the process for unlocking Rebirth.
After finishing the NBA Summer League game, players will receive a bunch of intro quests, including the Rebirth one.
The Rebirth quest on Next Gen requires players to speak with Ronnie2K on four separate occasions.
To get the quest started, feel free to use the map shared on Reddit by u/GentleGrizzly12.
Essentially, the only thing players need to is find and talk to Ronnie at each of the four locations in the City. Each time players go through a cutscene with the community manager, they’ll receive the next step in the quest, which is to simply meet the OVR milestones.
After players talk to Ronnie for the second time and hit 75 OVR, they’ll be rewarded with the Spawn Location reward, which will be enabled automatically on the map screen.
