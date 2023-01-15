How to gain access to the Dark Arts Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy’s official release date is fast approaching, and there is a fair bit of content that the developers have already revealed that the players will be able to enjoy as soon as the title drops.

One feature that many wizarding fans are looking forward to is the Dark Arts Battle Arena, where you can hone your magic-wielding skills and go up against waves of AI enemies.

Join Simon Pegg as he Dives Deeper into the world of Hogwarts Legacy and shares what it was like portraying Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black. #HogwartsLegacy Join Simon Pegg as he Dives Deeper into the world of Hogwarts Legacy and shares what it was like portraying Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/FDXV6jg8f6

The arena is where you get to try out multiple spells, even the more devastating Forbidden ones, outside the judging eyes of Hogwarts. While using Forbidden curses on campus grounds can run you into trouble, Exploring their capabilities in the Dark Arts Battle Arena is one of the best ways to try these spells out without any consequences.

Unlocking the Hogwarts Legacy Dark Arts Battle Arena

At the time of writing this article, there, unfortunately, is no in-game mechanic that you can use to unlock the Dark Arts Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy Apart from buying and owning the Dark Arts Pack.

This pack is something you will be able to purchase separately with the base game, or if you have the Delux or Collector’s Editions of the game, then the pack will be one of the additional features already present in the list.

It is indeed quite annoying that Warner Bros. has decided to lock in one of the most sought-after features of the game behind a paywall. However, this seems to be the only case of microtransaction in the game. The developers have also promised that any other core gameplay features of Hogwarts Legacy will not be hidden behind any paywall.

Microtransactions will not be dropped with the game; hopefully, players will not have to shell out more than what they already have to enjoy the upcoming title.

Moreover, it’s also uncertain if the Developers will let players purchase the Dark Arts Pack after launch. It is currently up for pre-order. However, a separate pack purchase might not be available once Hogwarts Legacy drops on February 10, 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe and Collector’s Edition pre-order bonuses

1) Digital Deluxe

Players who are looking to pre-order the Deluxe edition of the game will be able to enjoy the following bonuses:

Dark Arts Pack (Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, Thestral Mount, Dark Arts Battle Arena)

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

3-Day Early Access

2) Collector’s Edition

As for the Collector’s Edition, here are some of the things that you will be able to get your hands on:

Dark Arts Pack: Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, Thestral Mount, Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

Kelpie Robe

3-Day Early Access

The Collector’s Edition of Hogwarts Legacy has unfortunately sold out within days of pre-orders going up. Currently, there is no other way to get your hands on this game edition unless the developers develop more units ahead of the title’s launch next month.



