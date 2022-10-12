How to fold a golf shirt like an expert

Folding. It’s a bad habit on the course. But it’s a worthwhile skill to develop elsewhere. Like when you’re prepping for a golf getaway. Getty Images

Welcome to Stuff Golfers Should Know, a GOLF.com series in which we reveal all kinds of useful golf (and life!) wisdom that is sure to make you the smartest, savviest and most prepared player in your foursome.

***

Folding. It’s a bad habit on the course. But it’s a worthwhile skill to develop elsewhere. Like, say, when you’re prepping for a golf getaway.

How do you pack your shirts without turning them into a crinkly mess? As with the swing, the process rests on fundamentals, the most important of which is this: don’t mess with the collar itself.

Start by laying the shirt on a firm, flat surface, front side down, using your palms to smooth out any rumples (check out the video below).

Next, fold each sleeve inward at the seam. At this point, you should have what looks like a torso with a collar on top.

Now, work inwards, folding each side of the shirt towards the center so they meet in the middle, with their edges aligned with either side of the collar.

Now that you’ve folded inwards, it’s time to fold upwards and downwards. In your mind, divide the shirt into horizontal thirds. Fold the bottom of the shirt upwards along the lower third, and then fold the top of the shirt down along the other.

You should now have a nicely folded article of clothing, with the collar facing upwards, ready to lay flat in your suitcase. Let’s hope it’s the only folding you do on your trip.